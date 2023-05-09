What that embattled chief prosecutor in Vermont actually said

Well, the department has since released that report , and, having read it, I want to apologize.

They weren’t defending Lavoie so much as questioning the basis for my describing Lavoie as the Archie Bunker of prosecutors, an unreconstructed bigot. They had a legitimate point, as the Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs hadn’t yet released the investigative report containing specific language used by Lavoie, which its executive director John Campbell cited in calling for Lavoie’s resignation.

Last week, after I wrote about the outrageous remarks of State’s Attorney John Lavoie , the chief prosecutor in Vermont’s Franklin County, some readers took exception.

To Archie Bunker.

Nothing American pop culture’s most famous bigot ever said was nearly as bad as the bullying, racist, homophobic, sexist, misogynistic, ableist, and fat-shaming rhetoric that Lavoie’s employees said he regularly used.

The investigative report, written by attorneys from the law firm Paul Frank + Collins, paints a shamelessly hostile and ridiculously juvenile workplace environment created by Lavoie, a Democrat who was elected last year after 20 years as a deputy prosecutor in the office.

Most of Lavoie’s employees are women, and several told investigators Lavoie openly referred to one of them as “whore.”

“SA Lavoie admitted that this is his nickname” for the employee, “but he considers the use of it to be playful,” investigators wrote.

Lavoie denied using the “c” word, an especially offensive slur for a woman, but investigators said they believed “two credible witnesses” who heard Lavoie say it.

A woman in the office told investigators that when she asked Lavoie whether she should go to KFC or Taco Bell for lunch, he grabbed her midsection and said, “I don’t think you need to eat lunch today.” Lavoie denied doing so, but investigators said they found the witness accounts credible.

When an employee mentioned to a co-worker she was thinking about getting a Peloton exercise bike, Lavoie said, “Oh, yeah, those are for fat people like you.” Lavoie denied making the remark, but, again, investigators found the witnesses credible.

Lavoie denied making “a motion like an elephant’s trunk” when referring to an employee, but the investigators found the witness account “more credible.”

After learning that a female employee had taken a cruise with a female friend, Lavoie used a slur against lesbians to describe her.

“We find this occurred as alleged,” the investigators wrote. “While SA Lavoie denied using the phrase, (the witness) reported the interaction contemporaneously to other employees. She was very upset, and for some witnesses, this conduct had the most impact on their perception of the workplace.”

As for racial remarks, the investigators wrote, “Two witnesses confirmed that SA Lavoie has used the N word, although SA Lavoie specifically denied it.”

Lavoie admitted to investigators that he sometimes mimics an Indian accent and pretends to work at a convenience store. While employees described the routine as mocking Indians, Lavoie told investigators he was merely imitating Apu, the convenience store cartoon character on “The Simpsons.”

Lavoie also copped to using the word “retard” to describe employees who displease him and, in one case, a crime victim with “cognitive limitations.”

Investigators said Lavoie admitted to telling an employee, “I guess you aren’t the office retard, maybe you are just autistic or maybe it is just Asperger’s.”

“We find that SA Lavoie uses the word ‘retard’ regularly,” investigators wrote.

They also found Lavoie referred to a crime victim who was paralyzed from the waist down as “a gimp.”

They said Lavoie admitted that he mimics a deaf person when he doesn’t hear or understand what employees are saying. An employee whose mother is hearing impaired took particular offense “when he mocks deaf people.”

The investigators said Lavoie admitted to making derogatory comments about defense attorneys with disabilities. He called one lawyer with one arm shorter than the other “T-Rex,” and mocked the disability.

Lavoie refuses to resign. Legislators vow to impeach him.

In the meantime, Lavoie should follow Archie Bunker’s admonishment to those who irritate him: “Stifle yourself.”

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.