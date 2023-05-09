With school board down to a single member, Uxbridge administrators tap Ed Davis to investigate slew of resignations

With only one member, the committee is unable to reach a quorum or conduct regular meetings until new members are elected on May 23. Over the past two years, 13 members have resigned from the board, the Worcester Telegram reported.

Last week, six committee members resigned in rapid succession, starting with chairman Patrick Tuer, district superintendent Michael Baldassarre said Tuesday.

Public school administrators in Uxbridge have hired Ed Davis, the former Boston police commissioner, to investigate a slew of resignations from the town’s school committee that has left just the board with only one member.

Baldassarre said administrators decided to hire Davis, who heads a business strategy and security services firm, after news of the resignations spread over social media.

“It caused a lot of questions and concerns,” said Baldassarre, who became superintendent last year. “We’re going to get an evaluation of why this took place, and we’re going to be transparent and communicative with the town.”

It was not immediately clear what prompted so many resignations, but Baldassarre said the district has long struggled with high turnover among staff and administrators. Last year, 33 teachers resigned, as well as many top administrators.

“The whole central office had to be reestablished, with the exception of one administrator,” he said. “This is not the first turnover of its kind in Uxbridge.”

The district has had three superintendents in as many years, he added.

Davis, who heads a business strategy and security services firm, said his investigation is just starting and it’s too early to say when his findings will be made public.

“We got a call late yesterday afternoon, and I had a good conversation with the school’s superintendent,” Davis said Tuesday.

Baldassarre said Davis’s track record will bring credibility to his findings. Davis is conducting “an evaluation, not an investigation,” Baldassarre said, and the district intends to “participate fully in whatever methodology he uses.”

“We do inquiries of all kinds, a lot of them are low-key,” Davis said. “This is fairly common for us.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

