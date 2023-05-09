Woman, 47, identified as pedestrian fatally struck in North Andover

A 47-year-old woman was identified Tuesday as the pedestrian who was fatally struck by a car on the weekend in North Andover, according to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office.

At around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Angela Desmond of North Andover was walking along Massachusetts Avenue near Route 125 on a sidewalk when she was hit by a Honda Civic, Tucker’s office said in a statement.

She was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Tucker’s office said.