Woman, 47, identified as pedestrian fatally struck in North Andover

A 47-year-old woman was identified Tuesday as the pedestrian who was fatally struck by a car on the weekend in North Andover, according to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office.
At around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Angela Desmond of North Andover was walking along Massachusetts Avenue near Route 125 on a sidewalk when she was hit by a Honda Civic, Tucker’s office said in a statement.
She was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Tucker’s office said.
The driver remained at the scene but was not named “pending the decision to file any charges or citations,” officials said.
The Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and North Andover police are continuing to investigate, according to the statement.
