A child thought he saw trash in a creek. It was a mammoth’s tooth.

He used a stick to get the object out of the creek bed "because I didn't want to leave pollution in the water," he said. But when he picked up the dark brown lump, he realized that it appeared to be layered and wasn't made of plastic.

As Jeremiah, 9, approached the stream, he saw what he thought was a dirty plastic container.

Jeremiah Longbrake was jumping on a trampoline outside of his grandmother’s house after school last month when he decided to hop down and explore the stream that runs through her property in Winston, Ore.

"It felt like it was a medium-sized rock," Jeremiah said.

Advertisement

He ran inside to show his grandmother and his mother what he'd found.

"He came running up the steps and shouted, 'Hey, Mom, look at this!'" said his mother, Megan Johnson, noting that the object was about the size of her son's two fists.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Jeremiah's discovery. Megan Johnson/Handout

"I thought it looked like petrified wood," she said. "But when I checked it out more closely, I could see it had an odd shape, and that it was plated."

Johnson, 31, decided to snap some photos and post them on her Facebook page in the hope that someone might be able to identify what Jeremiah had fished out of the stream that afternoon on April 11.

"People started commenting, 'Hey, that looks like a tooth,'" she said, adding that she was confused because it did not look like any tooth she'd seen before. "So I started calling around to find an expert who could tell us for sure whether it was a tooth or just an odd-shaped rock."

Three days and several phone calls and e-mails later, her family had an answer: It was a large fragment from the tooth of a mammoth, the gigantic tusked mammal that roamed Earth more than 10,000 years ago.

Advertisement

Patrick O’Grady, an archaeologist at the University of Oregon Museum of Natural and Cultural History, was familiar with what mammoth teeth looked like and confirmed the finding. Upon seeing the photos, he said he knew instantly what it was. Identifying most parts of ancient animal fossils is difficult, but not mammoth teeth, he said. They’re quite distinct.

“We were all pretty shocked and excited,” Johnson said. “We’ve enjoyed rock-hounding in our family for years, but nobody has ever found anything like this.”

"It's definitely much cooler than the stuff I found as a kid," she added.