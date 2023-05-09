Feinstein returning to Senate, bringing Democrats back to full majority

Feinstein, who was hospitalized in February for shingles, for weeks gave no detailed updates about her health as she recovered in San Francisco and provided no timeline for her planned return to the Senate. Her prolonged absence left her colleagues in the Senate fearing they would be short a vote not only on the Judiciary Committee but also on other crucial matters.

It was not clear when Feinstein, 89, would make it to Capitol Hill, But her return to the Senate chamber would restore a Democratic majority to the Judiciary Committee, where Democrats were becoming increasingly concerned about their limited ability to move forward with judicial nominations.

WASHINGTON — Senator Dianne Feinstein of California would return to Washington, her office said Tuesday, after a nearly three-month absence from the Senate that threatened to deprive Democrats of the ability to advance President Biden’s judicial nominees and to grind its agenda to a halt in the closely divided chamber.

“The bottom line is the business of the committee, and the Senate is affected by her absence,” Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois, a Democrat who chairs the Judiciary Committee, said Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union.

Other Democrats, including Representatives Ro Khanna of California and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, called for Feinstein to resign, publicly questioning whether she was able to perform her job. And a coalition of 65 grass-roots organizations in California signed a letter requesting that she step down and allow Governor Gavin Newsom of California “to appoint an interim senator who can provide robust and constant representation for California through the election of 2024.”

Feinstein, however, fired back, saying in a statement that there had been “no slowdown” of judicial confirmations during her absence and that she planned to return and finish out her term. Earlier this year, she announced she would not seek reelection in 2024.

NEW YORK TIMES

Rep. Santos is said to face federal charges

WASHINGTON — Representative George Santos, who faced outrage and mockery over a litany of fabrications about his heritage, education, and professional pedigree, has been charged with federal criminal offenses, two people familiar with the matter said.

The charges against Santos, filed in the Eastern District of New York, remained under seal.

The people could not discuss specific details of the case and spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Reached on Tuesday, Santos said, “This is news to me.”

The charges were first reported by CNN.

The New York Republican has admitted to lying about having Jewish ancestry, a Wall Street background, college degrees, and a history as a star volleyball player. Serious questions about his finances also surfaced — including the source of what he claimed was a quickly amassed fortune despite recent financial problems, including evictions and owing thousands of dollars in back rent.

Santos has resisted calls to resign and recently announced he was running for reelection. He said his lies about his life story, which included telling people he had jobs at several global financial firms and a lavish real estate portfolio, were harmless embellishments of his resume.

Pressure on him to quit, though, has been intense. Reporters and members of the public hounded him. He was mocked on social media and late-night television. Fellow New York Republicans demanded he resign, saying he had betrayed voters and his own party with his lies.

Nassau County prosecutors and the New York attorney general’s office had previously said they were looking into possible violations of the law.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Texas base renamed for Hispanic American Army leader

Fort Hood, the third-largest US military base, was renamed Fort Cavazos on Tuesday to honor a Hispanic American Army leader rather than a Confederate general.

The base is now named after General Richard Edward Cavazos, the nation’s first Hispanic American four-star general and brigadier general. He served in the Korean and Vietnam wars, the Army said in a statement.

Cavazos was the recipient of a Silver Star and a Distinguished Service Cross for his actions in Korea and a second Distinguished Service Cross for an episode in Vietnam.

“General Richard Cavazos’ service demonstrates excellence at every level,” the Army said. “His 20th century service will inspire soldiers as they continue those traditions of excellence into the 21st.”

The change in Killeen, Texas, came as part of a militarywide effort to rename bases, memorials, and other installations associated with Confederate figures. It began in the wake of the 2020 killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, as the nation grappled with racist legacies.

Fort Hood was one of 10 Army bases that had been named after Confederates, including Fort Bragg in North Carolina, now renamed Fort Liberty, and Fort Lee in Virginia, renamed Fort Gregg-Adams, honoring one of the highest ranking African American officers in the Army.

NEW YORK TIMES

Trump meets with leader of antiabortion group

HOUSTON — The leader of a major antiabortion group met with former president Donald Trump on the issue, just weeks after raising questions about his commitment to restricting access to the procedure.

Calling her meeting Monday with Trump “terrific,” Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America group, said in a statement he “reiterated that any federal legislation protecting these children would need to include the exceptions for life of the mother and in cases of rape and incest.”

Dannenfelser said she has been meeting with a number of declared and potential 2024 Republican presidential candidates and that it’s her job to work with them on abortion-related issues.

The characterization of the meeting — which Dannenfelser’s group said happened at Trump’s Florida home — marked a turnaround from more than two weeks ago. Then, Dannenfelser called Trump’s contention that abortion restrictions should be left up to individual states, not the federal government, a “morally indefensible position for a self-proclaimed pro-life presidential candidate.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Wis. commission ordered to disregard fake electors ruling

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s bipartisan elections commission must disregard its earlier ruling unanimously rejecting a complaint against fake presidential electors who attempted to cast the state’s ballots for former president Donald Trump when it rehears the case, a judge ruled Tuesday.

A Republican commissioner who considered the original complaint must not take part in the reconsideration because he was one of the 10 fake electors, Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington ruled. That commissioner, Robert Spindell, as well as the state elections commission agreed in court filings before the judge ruled that he should never have participated.

Fake electors met in Wisconsin and other battleground states that Trump lost in 2020, attempting to cast ballots for the former president even though he lost. Republicans who participated in Wisconsin said they were trying to preserve Trump’s legal standing in case courts overturned his defeat.

ASSOCIATED PRESS











