A jury has held Trump accountable for sexual abuse. Will the American public? Probably not.

Still, Tuesday’s verdict, which awarded Carroll $5 million in damages, immediately raised the question of whether Trump’s political allies will continue to support him or if they’ll begin to break away, finally convinced his electability is damaged beyond repair.

After all, the 2024 presidential election — where he remains the frontrunner for the Republican nomination and perhaps the general election — will be the third in which voters will have to weigh accusations of sexual misconduct against Trump.

The historic jury verdict on Tuesday that found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll nearly 30 years ago and for defaming her adds yet another line to Trump’s eventual obituary, but it may not mean much in terms of his political standing.

Advertisement

If that question seems familiar, that’s because it is. Did his supporters break away after the “Access Hollywood” tape surfaced in 2016? They did not.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Did Republicans abandon him for his infamous “both sides” statement after Charlottesville? They didn’t.

Did family-focused social conservatives look for an alternative after Trump ordered that families be separated from their young children at the border? Again, no.

The list goes on and on.

After he lost reelection, he invited his supporters to Washington, D.C., where a pro-Trump mob attacked the Capitol. Did Trump’s longtime allies back away from him then? Some did, but only briefly.

They also didn’t leave after the January 6th Committee released its blistering findings. Nor after his house was raided to recover classified materials.

And after Trump was charged in April with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection with an alleged hush money payment to an adult film star? His poll numbers are now higher among Republicans than they have been in months.

This particular lawsuit, compared with others the former president is facing, had largely gone under the radar. Carroll’s allegations were first lodged in a book she wrote in 2019, well before the last presidential election.

Advertisement

She said that in 1996, she happened upon Trump at a high-end department store in New York where he was buying a gift for a friend. They ended up in the lingerie section, and she said that in a fitting room he sexually assaulted and raped her.

Trump denied knowing Carroll, and dismissed her as “not my type.” (Later, during a deposition for the trial, he confused a photograph of Carroll as being one of his former wives.)

The jury of six men and three women rejected the rape claim but found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation, and awarded her $5 million.

Tuesday afternoon, Carroll issued a statement, saying that she’d brought the case against Trump to “clear my name and to get my life back. Today, the world finally knows the truth. This victory is not just for me but for every woman who has suffered because she was not believed.”

A Trump campaign statement dismissed the verdict as “a political endeavor targeting President Trump because he is now an overwhelming front-runner to be once again elected President of the United States.”

Trump himself lashed out after the verdict on his Truth Social platform, posting — in all caps — that he had “ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS” and that it was “A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, as of Tuesday evening, Trump is still set to appear on CNN in a town hall forum on Wednesday at which he will no doubt face questions about the verdict and whether he believes it will have any impact on his presidential run.

To that end, it’s possible he’ll bring up an ABC News-Washington Post poll from over the weekend that said he would beat Joe Biden right now by 6 points.

At some point, it is less about Trump’s actions and more about the American public’s reaction that historians will reflect on decades from now.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.