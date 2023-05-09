No breakthrough in debt limit meeting but the end game might have started with little time to spare

“Everybody in this meeting reiterated the positions they were at. I didn’t see any new movement,” McCarthy, a California Republican, told reporters after the approximately one hour meeting.

Publicly, the two parties resorted to finger pointing after the meeting, the first time Biden hosted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy since Feb. 1. But there were indications that work was beginning on a solution to avoid an economically devastating government default with a June 1 deadline just weeks away.

WASHINGTON — President Biden and congressional leaders remained sharply at odds over whether a debt limit increase should include spending cuts and who shoulders the blame for the crisis after meeting at the White House on Tuesday.

Advertisement

McCarthy blamed Biden for refusing until now to hold a second meeting, while Biden and Democrats blamed McCarthy for taking weeks to produce a Republican plan they immediately dismissed as too extreme.

But staffers were set to start talking Tuesday night and another meeting was scheduled on Friday involving the same major participants: Biden, McCarthy, and Republican Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, as well as New York Democrats Senate majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Schumer said after the meeting that McCarthy was the only one who refused to commit to avoiding a default. Democrats and Republicans can negotiate federal spending, he added, but it needs to be done in a process separate from raising the debt limit.

“There are large differences between the parties,” Schumer said. “We can try to come together on those in a budget and appropriations process. But to use the risk of default with all the dangers that has for the American people as a hostage . . . is dangerous.”

In 2011, when the nation came closest to defaulting on its payments, the White House and congressional leaders had been negotiating for months and barely raised the limit in time. Still, at that time, coming so close to breaching the debt limit caused a plunge in the stock market and led to the first-ever downgrade of the nation’s credit rating.

Advertisement

This year, there have been no ongoing talks. McCarthy has insisted the new House Republican majority won’t increase the $31.4 trillion debt limit without significant spending cuts. And Biden has refused to negotiate, arguing it is Congress’s responsibility to raise the limit to pay for spending it already has authorized.

“I think the chances of default are the greatest they’ve ever been in history,” said Thomas Kahn, a fellow at American University’s Center for Congressional and Presidential Studies who participated in the 2011 negotiations as the Democratic staff director of the House Budget Committee. “This time around, the Republican Party in the House is far more extreme . . . [and] you have House Republicans who are willing to go into default unless they get the concessions they want.”

But since Republicans won the House last fall, Kahn said, Biden has no option but to follow former President Barack Obama’s example from 2011 and try to negotiate a debt limit increase. Biden was a key player in those negotiations as Obama’s vice president.

“Biden basically feels that Democrats got burned the last time . . . and the lessons they’ve learned is, don’t negotiate,” Kahn said, noting the 2011 talks fell apart before a last-minute scramble to cobble together a deal. “I don’t think that’s a realistic approach. There’s no way the House Republicans are going to raise the debt ceiling without spending cuts. It’s as clear as the sun rising in the morning.”

Advertisement

McConnell emphasized that after the White House meeting.

“Let me first make the point. The United States is not going to default. It never has. And it never will. However, elections have consequences,” he said. “And the sooner the president and the speaker can reach an agreement, the sooner we can solve the problem.”

But Biden was unmoved and insisted congressional Republicans needed to increase the debt limit without any conditions.

“I made clear during our meeting that default is not an option,” Biden said after the meeting. “America is not a deadbeat nation. We pay our bills and avoiding default is the basic duty of the United States Congress.”

He said staffers would start searching for a solution but “we need to take the threat of default off the table.”

Biden said he was considering invoking the 14th Amendment of the Constitution to continue borrowing without a debt limit increase. But he noted such a move, based on wording in the amendment that says the “validity of the public debt of the United States . . . shall not be questioned,” is problematic because it would end up in the courts.

The nation technically hit its $31.4 trillion debt limit in January, but the Treasury Department has been using accounting maneuvers since then to temporarily allow the government to continue to pay all its bills on time. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last week said those “extraordinary measures” could run out as soon as June 1.

Advertisement

On April 26, House Republicans approved legislation on a party-line vote that would increase the debt limit by $1.5 trillion or suspend it until March 31 (whichever comes first) in exchange for reducing the deficit by about $4.8 trillion over the next decade. Schumer said the bill won’t pass the Senate and Biden has threatened to veto it anyway, saying the spending cuts are too extreme.

When McCarthy was asked if he would commit to the country not defaulting, he noted that the House already has passed a debt limit increase and that he can’t control what happens from there.

“I’m speaker of the House. I’m not the leader of the Senate. I’m not the president. So your question is, ‘will [the US] not default?’ I’ve done everything in my power to make sure it will not default,” McCarthy said.

Yellen’s new warning should help accelerate a deal because the deadline is so near, said Rohit Kumar, who was McConnell’s deputy chief of staff during the 2011 debt limit crisis. And he’s optimistic that a breach of the debt limit will be avoided because both sides know how serious that would be.

“It’ll get resolved because there’s nobody — none of the leaders anyway — who are saying, ‘This is no big deal and we don’t need to do this,’ ” said Kumar, who now is co-leader of the Washington national tax services practice at PWC, an accounting and consulting firm.

Advertisement

He said Tuesday’s meeting represented progress simply because it took place.

“It should have happened earlier, but better late than never,” Kumar said.

Biden said he was “absolutely certain” a default could be avoided and would consider postponing a scheduled trip to Japan and Australia, set to begin next week, if necessary. He said he thinks McCarthy knows a default would be disastrous, as do an “overwhelming” number of members of Congress.

“I know we have the time,” he said of the approaching deadline. “Do we have the will?”





Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @JimPuzzanghera.