Officer who killed mall attack shooter hailed as a hero

The Allen police officer who shot and killed 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, ending Saturday's attack, acted heroically and saved "countless lives" through his quick action, Hank Sibley, the regional director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said at a news conference. Authorities said the officer is still processing what happened and isn't ready to have his name made public.

ALLEN, Texas — The shooter with neo-Nazi leanings who killed eight people at a suburban Dallas shopping mall brought eight legally purchased guns to the scene, apparently chose his victims randomly, and was shot dead by police within four minutes, authorities said Tuesday.

“If he hadn’t have been there, I think we’d have had a much more severe situation,” Sibley said.

The investigation into Garcia's motive is ongoing, but he expressed neo-Nazi beliefs, Sibley said, adding that Garcia had no criminal history before he opened fire at Allen Premium Outlets.

Garcia brought eight guns to the scene, including three that he had on him and five that were still in his vehicle, Sibley said. Garcia obtained all of the weapons legally. President Biden has said the assailant wore tactical gear and fired an AR-15-style weapon.

Sibley said it seems Garcia “targeted the location, rather than a specific group of people,” adding that, "he was very random in the people he killed.”

“The big question that we’re dealing with right now is, ‘What’s his motive? Why did he do this?’” Sibley said. “Well, the big question is, we don’t know. That’s what the investigation is trying to find out.”

Posts by Garcia on a Russian social networking site suggest that he planned for weeks before he launched the attack in Allen, a diverse community of about 100,000 people roughly 25 miles north of downtown Dallas.

Garcia researched when the mall was busiest — Saturday afternoons — and posted photos on social media in mid-April of a store near where he ultimately began shooting people. Among those killed were two elementary school-age sisters, a couple and their 3-year-old son, and a 20-year-old security guard who was hailed for his bravery in the shooting.

The security guard, Christian LaCour, “evacuated one individual to safety and was shot while courageously remaining to help others,” Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey said at the news conference.

An Associated Press review of Garcia's online activity shows he displayed a fascination with white supremacy and mass shootings, which he described as sport. Photos Garcia posted showed large Nazi tattoos on his arm and torso, including a swastika and the SS lightning bolt logo of Hitler’s paramilitary forces.

The online statements have contributed to an emerging picture of Garcia. He was discharged from the Army in 2008 because of mental health issues and apparently had been working as a security guard, according to neighbors and an Army official.

Aric Toler, director of training and research at the international research collective bellingcat.com, said he identified Garcia’s profile on the site OK.RU by searching for active accounts with his birthdate located in the United States. The AP independently verified the account, which also featured an image of a traffic ticket with Garcia’s name and birthdate as well as paperwork from a motel where he stayed before the shooting at Allen Premium Outlets in one of the Dallas’ most diverse suburbs.

Federal agents investigating what motivated the shooting have also reviewed the online posts, according to a federal law enforcement official who could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The official also said Garcia had a patch on his chest when he was killed that read “RWDS,” an acronym for the phrase “Right Wing Death Squad,” which is popular among right-wing extremists and white supremacy groups.

Investigators have also interviewed family members and associates of Garcia to ask about his ideological beliefs and they are examining his financial records and other electronic media, the official said.

Garcia joined the Army in 2008 but was terminated three months later without completing his initial training, Army spokeswoman Heather J. Hagan said.

According to an Army official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss personnel issues, he was kicked out due to mental health issues.

The shooting was the latest attack to contribute to the unprecedented pace of mass killings this year in the nation. Just over a week before, five people were fatally shot in Cleveland, Texas, after a neighbor asked a man to stop firing his weapon while a baby slept, authorities said.



