Three major factors in meeting between Biden and Kevin McCarthy over the debt ceiling

Yet after months of a near stand-off (also known as not addressing the issue), on Tuesday afternoon McCarthy and Biden are expected to hold their first in-person meeting about the issue at the White House. The meeting was arranged after McCarthy showed he could pass a preliminary version of his bill to raise the debt limit in the House, if only by one vote.

Biden vowed he wouldn’t sit down because there was nothing to negotiate. Failing to raise the debt limit, however unlikely, was too disastrous to risk.

When Kevin McCarthy become House speaker in January, he promised his Republican colleagues he would force President Biden to negotiate over raising the nation’s debt limit, which could be hit in the next two months.

Advertisement

For months, the warnings about what will happen if Congress fails to raise the debt limit have grown louder. Analysts say it could cost millions of jobs and sink the country into recession. It would mark the first default on the nation’s debt in history.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

The government has raised the debt limit many times over the years with just a simple act of Congress. During the Trump administration, Congress lifted the nation’s borrowing cap without fanfare three times.

But under a Democratic president, Republicans see a strategic opportunity to cut some spending and tweak a few laws, even though the nation’s economic health hangs in the balance.

No one expects a deal to be announced when the meeting is over. But the stakes, both political and economic, could hardly be higher.

Here are three main factors framing Tuesday’s meeting and the general debate over the issue

1. A deal is actually easy to reach

Lost in all the acrimony is that McCarthy’s demands are simple for the Biden administration to accommodate. He is not asking Biden to overturn signature legislation or agree to something he fundamentally opposes.

Advertisement

He wants three things. First, some marginal cuts on future spending, such as unspent COVID money. Second, to raise the debt limit, as everyone does. And third, concessions that he can pitch to his Republican members as a good deal, such as changes to how quickly the federal government can approve permits for the oil and gas industry.

2. The incentive for Biden and McCarthy is to strike a deal at the last minute

Hammering out a deal at the last minute might rattle Wall Street and the public, but it’s probably the only way a deal is going to happen.

Yes, Congress generally puts things off until the last minute, but here the reason is structural. Republicans only have a five-seat majority in the House, meaning that McCarthy can only lose a handful of votes to pass something. The initial debt limit bill barely passed because a few Republicans refuse to raise the debt limit out of principle.

This means that if a deal is announced before the last minute that one or two Republican members could torpedo the agreement in hopes of extracting further concessions from the White House. Biden obviously doesn’t want that and McCarthy likely doesn’t want the drama either, particularly if it empowers his members to go rogue. Keep in mind that McCarthy loses his negotiating power if he cannot rely on his Republican members to vote his way.

3. For both McCarthy and Biden, the stakes are extremely personal

Advertisement

Both men have big incentives to hammer out a deal. Biden, of course, is a president seeking re-election and doesn’t need a massive recession, even if he isn’t blamed for causing it.

For McCarthy, if things go sideways he could either be ousted as speaker by his colleagues or help Democrats take control of the House in next year’s elections.

Further, both men are known in politics as being dealmakers. This reputation matters to both of them. Now they need to live up to it, despite all the pressures working against them.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.