What is the debt ceiling, and what happens if the US hits it?

It's a restriction Congress puts on how much money the federal government can borrow to pay its bills. Congress instituted the limit in 1917 as a way to rein in federal agencies that were basically spending whatever they wanted and ignoring the constitutional power of lawmakers to set those rules, said David Super, a law professor and budgetary analyst at Georgetown University.

House Republicans have locked the Biden administration in a standoff over a deadline to raise the national debt ceiling by this summer, or risk fiscal calamity. The battle has escalated this week. Here is a look at what the debt ceiling is and why you are hearing about it so much right now.

Raising the cap has become an inherently political issue, and it usually grabs the most attention when power is divided in Washington - like right now. The debt ceiling is one of the few must-pass bills even when one party controls Congress and another controls the White House. But when a Democrat is in the White House, Republicans have seen the vote as an opportunity to make a political stand and exact concessions. (Congress rather easily approved the debt ceiling when Republicans controlled Congress and Donald Trump was president.)

Right now, House Republicans are demanding steep spending cuts and a rollback of some of President Biden's agenda in exchange for their votes to raise the debt ceiling. Biden and Senate Democrats say that's a nonstarter and maintain the debt limit should get raised without any strings attached.

This standoff has been going on for weeks, and Biden is starting to get some pressure from moderate Democrats and the business community to negotiate with Republicans. He'll meet with key lawmakers and is open to some kind of negotiation that somehow lets both sides say they won the standoff, report The Washington Post's Jeff Stein and Marianna Sotomayor.

What happens when Congress raises the debt ceiling?

Most years, the federal government spends more than it takes in, so it has to borrow money to cover the shortfall. That means it reaches the limit to borrow fairly often.

When that happens, lawmakers can either raise the debt ceiling by a specific amount or vote to suspend the debt ceiling for a period of time to allow the Treasury Department to borrow what it needs to pay its debts. (Sort of like a credit card bill.) As the debt ceiling fight has become more politicized, Congress has suspended it for longer and longer periods to avoid having to come back to it so regularly.

Until recently, it was a routine chore for Congress to raise the national debt ceiling. Since 1960, it has intervened 78 times to change the debt limit in some way, according to the Treasury Department. That's under both Democratic and Republican administrations, which have both played a role in ballooning the national debt.

Raising the debt ceiling allows the federal government to continue to issue Treasury bonds that bring in revenue and help it pay its bills.

Investors around the world buy the bonds because they're seen as a safe and reliable investment. In turn, the government has money for its many projects, from the military to social programs. They are also a bedrock of global finance and help the Federal Reserve control the money supply.

Anything that shakes investors' faith in these bonds is scary not just for the U.S. economy, but the global one, economists say.

One bill the government has to pay is interest on older bonds. If it failed to make those payments, that would be a default, and it's never happened before. (Though there have been small defaults a few times in America's past.)

What happens if the government defaults?

It would not be pretty.

The government would likely run out of money to pay most of its bills. It would not be able to borrow money to pay for Social Security, issue tax refunds or pay the salaries for federal workers and members of the military.

The stock market would likely plummet. The United States would be seen as an unreliable business partner across the globe. Cars and homes would get even more expensive. The country could tip into a recession. People would lose their jobs.

The United States has gotten close to a default in the recent past. In 2011, House Republicans voted down a bill to raise the debt limit unless the government slashed its annual spending. President Barack Obama agreed to sharp spending curbs that only recently expired. The political brinkmanship caused a credit-rating agency to downgrade the country's reliability to pay its debt for the first time ever and cost taxpayers $1 billion, The Post's Tony Romm reports.

Today's debt ceiling standoff feels similarly heated, said Julia Coronado, an economist at the University of Texas. House Republicans have a sizable far-right faction that doesn't seem to feel much of an obligation to raising the debt ceiling, she said. Meanwhile, Biden and Democrats are holding firm, feeling like they gave too much away in 2011.

When will the US hit the debt ceiling?

As early as June 1, said Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen. She said her agency has been taking "extraordinary measures" since January to pay some of its bills while borrowing as little as possible. But the government is running out of options quickly.

What happens next?

On Wednesday, House Republicans passed their proposal to cut federal spending by billions of dollars in exchange for raising the debt ceiling. It's a conservative wish list that has no chance of getting through the Democratic-controlled Senate: Republicans want to institute more work requirements to receive food stamps and Medicaid, end Biden's green energy tax credits and cancel his pending student loan forgiveness program.

So to avoid a default and likely recession, there's going to have to be some other kind of deal that Republicans and Democrats agree to. Meanwhile, the United States is running out of time to pay the bills it has already racked up.

“Someone is going to have to blink,” Coronado said.