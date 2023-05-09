The Supreme Court should tread carefully as it reconsiders its agency deference standard

The Chevron doctrine of administrative law may not be something most people think about. But it has an impact on every aspect of American life, from how we heat our homes to the pollution levels in the air we breathe to the safety of the products we use every day.

A ruling by a single judge in Texas second-guessing the federal approval of abortion medication mifepristone, casting doubt of whether the drug will continue to be available nationwide , is just a taste of what could happen if the Supreme Court overturns a longstanding doctrine designed to keep such decision-making in the hands of experts, not judges.

Advertisement

That’s because all of those things are governed by rules made by experts at federal agencies who have been given that authority by Congress. But the US Supreme Court — pressed by conservative groups that claim the executive branch and its administrative agencies are overstepping their constitutional power — has increasingly indicated a desire to rein in the amount of deference agencies are given by courts when federal law is “silent or ambiguous” on a particular issue. That’s something that happens fairly commonly — and the ambiguity is sometimes even intentional, precisely because Congress wanted to leave leeway for agencies.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Such Chevron deference, named after a landmark ruling by the court nearly four decades ago, experts say, is necessary for government to function effectively. And the Supreme Court — particularly at a time when ethical issues and its increasing willingness to upend precedent is eroding public trust in its institutional integrity — would be wise to tread carefully. There is a way to clarify when agencies should and should not get the benefit of the doubt in interpreting their own rules without upending longstanding principles the government has come to reply upon.

Advertisement

“The reality is that it’s just not possible for Congress to address every single hyper-specific distinction that federal agencies have to make on a daily basis,” said Stephen Vladeck, professor at the University of Texas School of Law and an expert in federal courts. “Congress could literally never stop defining things in a world in which agencies had no authority to define things for themselves.”

Indeed, such regulatory determinations are made by agency staff with far more expertise in a given area than elected lawmakers in Congress could ever be expected to have. Congress has delegated decision-making authorities to those in a far better position to navigate the intricacies of air quality standards, meat production safety, and drug labeling.

But businesses, and the conservative lawmakers who champion their cause, have increasingly expressed outrage at such rulemaking, as in the case the Supreme Court agreed to decide next term. Stemming from a dispute over management of the New England herring fishery, the case challenges regulations by the National Marine Fisheries Service that require monitors on fishing vessels to help enforce rules meant to prevent overfishing. Because Congress was silent about who should pay for the monitors, the agency determined that the fisheries must bear the cost — a finding that four herring fishing companies have challenged all the way to the nation’s highest court, and with it the longstanding precedent that gave agencies deference.

Even if justices decide the regulators overstepped, they can overrule the agency without overturning yet another longstanding precedent. The court could simply clarify when an agency is empowered to fill in the gaps of federal law and when judges should step in to decide.

Advertisement

“It would be much more powerful and helpful for the court to clarify that Chevron has been grossly misunderstood and need not be overruled,” said Benjamin G. Robbins, a Boston attorney who wrote a friend-of-the-court brief on behalf of the New England Legal Foundation urging the court to side with the fishermen but keep the Chevron standard in place.

“And of course, to the extent that the court could avoid in any case outright overruling itself gives (it) more institutional legitimacy.”

Another discarded precedent, especially in a case which could have such profound impact on Americans, is the last thing the Supreme Court needs now. By protecting the authority of federal agencies, it can also protect its own.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.