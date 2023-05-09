We can pursue offshore wind and protect wildlife

Mass Audubon applauds the Commonwealth’s invitation to develop up to 3,600 megawatts of new offshore wind projects (“In request for offshore wind bids, state goes big,” Business, May 3). When developed, as Jon Chesto reports, these resources could provide 25 percent of Massachusetts’ electricity each year. Offshore wind and other renewable energy sources are indispensable in our transition from the fossil fuels that are driving the climate crisis, which threatens 43 percent of breeding bird populations in Massachusetts.

As president of Mass Audubon, which brings 127 years of wildlife science to the Commonwealth’s expert advisory group for offshore wind, I’m pleased to see the state requiring wind energy developers to plan for careful stewardship of our coastal shorebirds and other natural resources. We believe that wind developers should not only develop robust, science-based plans for minimizing and addressing impacts to wildlife and habitats, but they should also fund their implementation.