Pushing toward a broader range of protection for restraining orders

Even as these reform efforts proceed, however, other policies undermine victims’ efforts to escape their abusers’ control. In the name of family reunification, the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts tends to prioritize parental rights over the safety of victims and children. In addition, judges may require parents to participate in so-called high-conflict parenting classes, such as William James College’s Child and Family Forensic Evaluation Service course, as part of divorce and custody proceedings. These courses have assigned as “homework” in-person meetings between abuser and victim, even in cases where a restraining order is in place. Courts’ reliance on these programs runs counter to contemporary understanding of abuse and the need to separate victims from their abusers.

Thank you for recommending reform of domestic violence laws to give all victims of intimate-partner abuse the protection they need ( “Abuse takes many forms, and domestic violence laws should reflect them,” Editorial, May 2). For many victims of coercive control, from “revenge porn” to financial manipulation and other abusive conduct, the abuse defines their lives. The legislation proposed by Representatives Natalie Higgins and Tram Nguyen and Senator Michael Moore would give people in these circumstances tools to reclaim their safety and autonomy.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

More generally, abusers game the legal system as another tool of coercive control. Through delay and obfuscation, abusers can drag out divorce proceedings for years, making it impossible for victims to move on from abusive relationships. Judges need to recognize their complicity in this coercive behavior, which leaves victims trapped and prolongs abusers’ control over their lives.

Advertisement

Stacey Dogan

Brookline





Lawyer has seen how courts have lagged in curbing creative forms of abuse

As an attorney with more than 30 years’ experience in handling both sides of domestic violence cases, victims and abusers, I welcomed your May 2 editorial. I have seen the creative ways in which abuse techniques have expanded but have not seen creative court approaches to keeping victims safe. So, yes, “coercive control” is a more recent term, which encompasses the insidious broadening of the risks for victims. Some of these, such as the impact of greater isolation and loss of certain services, have been especially prevalent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Hopefully your call to expand restraining order scope will encourage the training of judges and others in positions of authority to recognize the desperate need to broaden these protections in a thoughtful way. Ensuring that these expanded definitions of abuse are clear may be important, as you argue, but the paramount issue is safety.

Susan Howards

Brookline





Absence of a father in children’s lives should be a cause for concern

The Globe should tread carefully in its support for more changes to the restraining order system (“Abuse takes many forms, and domestic violence laws should reflect them”). Alienation of fathers from their children is a legitimate concern.

More than 18 million children in the United States live without their father, or 1 in 4, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. No other nation comes close to the rate of fatherlessness. In Massachusetts, as many as 30,000 restraining orders and harassment orders are filed each year. Now the Globe wants to see a number of subjective measures added to the mix.

The Globe should advocate instead for the Child Centered Family Law bill, which would help restore families. What the Globe is calling for now will not work for society in the long run.

Advertisement

Peter G. Hill

Weston