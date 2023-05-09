May I have a word: Carry a laser into the donserly light, Bob Moran. And other gems of misheard lyrics.

But no. I received exactly one 21st-century mondegreen, from Sara Hashmi, who reported that her friend Jennifer misheard “a pocket full of soul” as “a pocket full of soap” in Justin Timberlake’s 2013 “Mirrors.”

When a reader wrote to me about mondegreens, or misheard lyrics, and used a line from Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space” as an example, I was excited because the song was released in the 21st century. So I shared that example in the mondegreen challenge I issued last time in hopes of receiving misheard lyrics from other relatively up-to-date songs, which I hoped would demonstrate how with-it I am.

A few of the mondegreens that came in were from timeless tunes. Re “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Patti Nolan, of Stoneham, confessed: “I believed in ‘donserly’ for decades. ‘Oh, say, can you see by the donserly light?’” Tom Smith, of Newburyport, wrote, “I, probably like most others, used to sing the alphabet song as a child. For a long time I thought the 12th letter of the alphabet was ‘elemenno.’”

But most responses pertained to hits from the late 20th century. OK, I can work with that. I put the ones I liked best in chronological order. Herewith.

1965 Dan Chansky, of Beverly, wrote: “For the longest time I listened to a Beach Boys song but never knew the title. I thought it was ‘Bob Moran,’ about a gay man: ‘Went to a dance, looking for romance, saw Bob Moran so I thought I’d take a chance . . . ' That’s my story and I’m sticking to it!”

Um, Dan? As of course you know, the title is actually “Barbara Ann,” and as you may not, the song was originally recorded by the Regents in 1961.

1966 “One line in The Rolling Stones’ ‘Paint It Black’ goes ‘No more will my green sea go turn a deeper blue,’” Naomi Angoff Chedd, of Brookline, reported. “I thought it was ‘No more will my green seagull turn a deeper blue.’”

1967 Anne Pierce, of Cambridge, and reader R. Davis’s little sister both misheard the line “Life would be ecstasy, you and me endlessly” in The Young Rascals’ “Groovin’” as “Life would be ecstasy, you and me and Leslie.”

1971 Stu Cartwright, of Wayland, wrote: “For a long time I mistook the lyrics of the popular T. Rex rocker ‘Bang A Gong (Get It On)’ and enjoyed singing ‘Get it on, vagabond, get it on!’ And frankly, I still do.”

1973 Michael Morin told me: “I thought the Maria Maldaur hit song was titled ‘Midnight After You’re Wasted,’” not “Midnight at the Oasis.”

1977 Don Critchfield, of Sandwich, misheard a line in Jimmy Buffett’s “Margaritaville” as “Wish they’d invent a margarita pill.” No parrothead I, it took me longer than it should have to realize that what Don misheard is the famous refrain “Wastin’ away again in Margaritaville.”

1982 Laurie Alley recalled: “Early in a relationship years ago, I serenaded a boyfriend with what I thought were words from Van Morrison’s song ‘Jackie Wilson Said’: ‘How can anyone, how can anyone, how can anyone win your smile?’ My beau smiled at me and replied: ‘I’m in heaven, I’m in heaven, I’m in heaven when you smile’ — which is what Van Morrison actually sings!”

1983 Susan Evans, of Carlisle, asked me whether I remembered these lyrics from “Flashdance”: “Take your passion, and make it happen.” “My mom,” she told me, “thought they were ‘Take your pants down, and make it happen’!”

1984 I had forgotten about the Boston band ‘Til Tuesday until Mike Balfe, of Milton, reminded me of their top-10 hit “Voices Carry,” which phrase he heard as “This Is Scary.”

1985 Leslie Crane, of Newton, wrote: “My husband had a friend in college who thought the words ‘Kyrie eleison’ in Mr. Mister’s ‘Kyrie’ were ‘Carry a laser’: ‘Kyrie eleison down the road that I must travel / Kyrie eleison through darkness of the night / Kyrie eleison where I’m going, will you follow? / Kyrie eleison on a highway in the night.’” This mondegreen impressed me because it makes sense in all four of those lines — and it’s a mere 38 years old.

But my favorite is Dan Chansky’s “Bob Moran.” Not only is this mondegreen amusing but the idea of it was way ahead of its time. The Stonewall riots, which are often credited with sparking the gay liberation movement, didn’t occur until 1969, four years after the Beach Boys’ song was released. Dan, I award you bragging rights this time. Congrats!

As for the new challenge, I came up with it because I occasionally receive complaints about the figurative use of literally. Reader Andy Gaus even suggested I challenge you to send me the “best” (i.e., worst) use of the word from a spoken or printed source.

That’s a fun idea — but I fear that insisting literally can only indicate that something really, truly happened may be a lost cause. As Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary reports in a usage note, evidence of “the use of literally in a fashion that is hyperbolic or metaphoric . . . dates back to 1769.”

Further, the people using the word that way have included lots of beloved authors. Charles Dickens used literally figuratively in “David Copperfield” and “Nicholas Nickleby.” Charlotte Brontë used it in “Jane Eyre.” It also turns up in work by William Makepeace Thackeray, Louisa May Alcott, James Joyce, and F. Scott Fitzgerald, and so on.

Rather than continuing to try to arrest the development of literally, it seems to me, we’d do better to coin a new word that means literally in its literal sense. Can you help?

Send your suggestions to me at Barbara.Wallraff@globe.com by Friday, May 12, and kindly tell me where you live. Also, please remember that meanings in search of words are always welcome.

Barbara Wallraff is a writer and editor in Cambridge.