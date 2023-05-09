There are no perfect victims

But even if he’d been arrested twice as many times, a lengthy rap sheet in no way justifies Penny killing him.

More than one reader presented that challenge after my recent column about Jordan Neely who was killed by Daniel Penny on a New York subway. So, here you go — Neely had been arrested dozens of times for offenses ranging from subway fare evasion to assault. Given the criminalization of homelessness and mental health issues, both of which Neely suffered, that’s hardly surprising.

On a train in Manhattan last week, Neely was loud and distressed, saying he was hungry and thirsty, according to witnesses. Penny, who is white, grabbed Neely from behind in a choke hold and held him on the floor for at least four minutes. Neely, a young Black man who had once been a Michael Jackson street impersonator, died. His death was officially ruled a homicide caused by compression of the neck.

In a statement, Thomas Kenniff, Penny’s lawyer, said Neely “had a documented history of violent and erratic behavior, the apparent result of ongoing and untreated mental illness. When Mr. Neely began aggressively threatening Daniel Penny and the other passengers, Daniel, with the help of others, acted to protect themselves, until help arrived. Daniel never intended to harm Mr. Neely and could not have foreseen his untimely death.”

There’s no evidence that Neely threatened Penny or anyone else, and no one on that train knew about Neely’s record. But any Black man in America perceived as a threat is enough for some to see his killing as necessary — especially when compared with Penny’s military background which has cast him as a selfless protector.

“Daniel Penny’s press release is not an apology nor an expression of regret,” Donte Mills and Lennon Edwards, lawyers representing Neely’s family, said in a statement. “It is a character assassination and a clear example of why he believed he was entitled to take Jordan’s life.”

As someone who struggled with homelessness and mental illness, Neely is an imperfect victim. And that means, in death, he’s now being subjected to the right-wing tactic of smearing the dead as a tool to help exonerate the person — usually a white man — who killed him.

We’ve seen this before. When an undercover New York police officer killed Patrick Dorismond, an unarmed Black man, in 2000, then-mayor Rudy Giuliani authorized the release of Dorismond’s arrest record in a cynical attempt to prove that Dorismond’s “pattern of behavior” contributed to his death.

Evidence that Trayvon Martin had weed in his system when George Zimmerman shot him to death was allowed in Zimmerman’s trial. Ahmaud Arbery raised suspicions because he wouldn’t stop jogging to talk to the white men in pickup trucks hunting him like prey. It wasn’t a New York cop’s illegal choke hold that killed Eric Garner, it was the dead man’s obesity. If George Floyd hadn’t resisted arrest, he would be alive today.

And these calculations don’t apply only to Black victims. In 2020, Kyle Rittenhouse, then 17, took an AR-15-style weapon he was not legally old enough to purchase or possess to Kenosha, Wis., and shot three white men at a Black Lives Matter protest, killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz.

But it was those men — especially Rosenbaum — who were put on trial. Mark Richards, Rittenhouse’s lawyer, who called Rosenbaum “irrational and crazy,” said, “I’m glad [Rittenhouse] shot him because if [Rosenbaum] had got that gun, I don’t for a minute believe he wouldn’t have used it against somebody else.” It was enough to convince a jury that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense. Soon after, the acquitted killer received a standing ovation at the Conservative Political Action Coalition conference, visited Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, and has remained a right-wing darling.

For some, Penny represents the thin line between law-abiding citizens and criminals overrunning Democrat-led cities, even if the statistics don’t bear out the fears Republicans love to ramp up before elections.

As is common in rape cases, there is a kind of purity demanded from Black victims, as if that’s required to legitimize their right to justice. That’s what’s happening to Neely. Besides, simplistic ideas about who deserves empathy and grace are far easier than interrogating the systemic failures that led Neely to his last desperate day.

A Manhattan grand jury will ultimately decide whether to charge Penny for killing Neely. But too many seem to have already concluded that Neely’s “history” is the culprit most responsible for his death.

Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.