New Bedford lawsuit probably won’t stop South Coast Rail. But it could embolden T expansion critics.

It’s taken 30 years — and counting — for the extension of the MBTA commuter rail service to reach New Bedford. Three decades local lawmakers spent prying loose funding from the state, sacrificing other priorities to support the rail extension, and begging and pleading with one skeptical governor after another, recalled state senator Mark C. Montigny, the city’s long-serving state senator who’s quarterbacked many of those efforts.

And now, with success finally in sight — with the tracks and stations to New Bedford and Fall River almost ready — a last-minute drama has broken out over a seemingly trivial detail: the value of the land slated to become the New Bedford station.

As The Boston Globe reported last week, the city has drafted a lawsuit against the T, alleging that city-owned land for the station in New Bedford was taken by eminent domain improperly and without adequate compensation. Mayor Jon Mitchell’s office provided a statement from the city solicitor, Eric Jaikes, that said the administration fully supported commuter rail, but also “believes the taxpayers of New Bedford should be fairly compensated for city land taken by the MBTA.”

The T paid $486,627 for about 8 acres of land taken in 2020, which the T describes as “fair market value.” The New Bedford Light, a local publication, quoted an eminent domain expert saying the city probably has a good case that it was underpaid.

Montigny told me that he’s “frustrated” by the suit, which he views as “a frivolous tactic.” And while he emphasized that he doesn’t think the controversy will ultimately doom the project — a reassurance echoed by several others involved with it – he did raise a concern that should resonate beyond New Bedford. “There are folks with legitimate concerns [about the T] who think these expansion projects distract from the T’s core mission,” he said. “I reject that notion. I don’t want to see things like” the land brouhaha fuel the perception that the T is taking on more than it can handle.

The history of the New Bedford and Fall River projects, known collectively as South Coast rail, is already a sobering reminder of the immense difficulty of expanding transit in Massachusetts. Montigny recalled former governor Bill Weld telling him, “Montigny, if you don’t have commuter rail by 1997 you can sue me.” Not until the last decade, when former governor Charlie Baker embraced the idea, did it move forward meaningfully. “I remember the tough history of the project and remember how much political capital was invested,” he said.

Baker’s administration also approved the controversial political compromise that got the project moving. The original proposal called for reactivating a rail line in Easton, but an uproar from neighbors scuttled that plan and forced the state to opt for a slower, more circuitous route to New Bedford and Fall River. (Montigny said he holds out hope that someday it might be possible to mollify the environmental concerns raised by critics and revive the original Easton route; “who knows how the technology develops?” he said.)

The South Coast Rail saga is hardly an inspiring story: Advocates spent three decades pushing for service, and then were forced to accept a major disappointment to get it near the finish line. If the land dispute persists, anyone who wants to see the T expand and improve might be tempted to look at South Coast Rail’s tortured history and wonder if it’s worth trying.

Alan Wirzbicki is Globe deputy editor for editorials. He can be reached at alan.wirzbicki@globe.com.