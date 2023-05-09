Avalanche’s Gabriel Landeskog to undergo knee cartilage transplant, will miss 2023-24 season

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is set to undergo cartilage transplant surgery on his right knee and expected to miss the entire 2023-24 NHL season.

The team on Tuesday announced that Landeskog will have the operation Wednesday in Chicago. Dr. Brian Cole at the Rush University Medical Center is scheduled to perform it.

Landeskog has not played since hoisting the Stanley Cup in Tampa, Florida, in late June 2022 after helping the Avalanche win their third title in franchise history. He was instrumental in that run, recording 22 points in 20 games.