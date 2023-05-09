Bruins coach Jim Montgomery learned a valuable lesson in the Round 1 playoff loss to the Panthers, but it came at a horrible time

The 40-minute news conference inside TD Garden got off to an awkward start, interrupted briefly by some high-pitched, excruciating reverb in the audio system, which at one point had coach Jim Montgomery with his head down, cupping hands over ears.

To be expected, there wasn’t a single smile or lighthearted moment during Tuesday’s funereal farewell on Causeway Street, as a somber Bruins brain trust tried to explain how the Stanley Cup Express failed nine days earlier to pull out of North Station.

“The mistake I made is … ,” mused Montgomery, reflecting on how his team’s 3-1 series lead over the Panthers ultimately, and stupefyingly, bled out in a Round 1, Game 7 loss, “ ... I try to put our players in the best situation to excel. And there’s an added mental grind in the playoffs … and it takes a toll. That’s what I’ve learned in this grind. The expectations put on our team going into the playoffs … there’s a price you pay, everybody does.”

The lesson in all that?

“I’m going to have to help the players push through,” he added, acknowledging his shortcomings, which became evident when the heat turned up in the cauldron, “which I didn’t do this year.”

Bravo and kudos to Montgomery. He nailed it, succinctly and perfectly. He at least nailed his part, the part where he, in hockey terms, went dead in the head at crucial times late in the series. Montgomery needed to be more aware in the moment, needed to act, call a timeout, or two, or three, needed to refocus a roster gone equally numb between the ears.

Instead, the moments passed, mistakes followed mistakes, and all the glory and honor and silvery cup that awaited a team that pinned up a record 65 wins in the regular season hobbled off to summer as a herd of broken $500 claimers.

To be clear, the Bruins officially were finished off the night of April 30 first and foremost because of the players. They made the mistakes. Many uncharacteristic mistakes. It turned into an ensemble failure to launch, from goaltender on out, but particularly in goal and among the blue line corps.

Front to back — and often in that seemingly safe space between the blue lines — the Bruins repeatedly botched moments in Games 5, 6, and 7. It reached the point, general manager Don Sweeney acknowledged Tuesday, that he at times didn’t recognize the players he put in those Black and Gold uniforms.

“It was not a team I was comfortable watching push through there,” he said, focusing initially on Game 6 in Sunrise, Fla., where the Bruins popped out to a 4-3 lead early in the third. “We weren’t able to lock it down. We kind of came apart in those situations, leads of 4-3 and 5-4 [with 9:38 to go in regulation], the vast majority of the season, we were the team in command.”

Just not when it counted most in the playoffs, and after racing to the 3-1 series lead, making it all the more impossible to fathom even more than a week after the fact.

“We’re in control of the game at 3-2,” said Sweeney, turning his attention to Game 7. “That’s the team we expected to continue to play, because that’s what we had done, repeatedly.”

The GM placed emphasis on “repeatedly.” It was a team that should have been working with psychic equity, gained over 82, if not 86, previous games. Where did that reliable team go?

Well, that iteration of the Black and Gold, so often dominating from October into April, lost its form, stability, its compass. Amid the crazy cratering in Game 6, Montgomery, peeved over the mass display of dunderheadedness, finally erupted in a burst of anger behind the bench.

He was almost there. Time to act. But, not quite.

In that moment, Montgomery needed to get the eyes of all his stick carriers on him, wake them up, refocus their attention. Matthew Tkachuk had just popped home the 5-5 equalizer off yet another botched Bruins clear attempt.

In the 2013 World Series, David Ortiz stopped the show in Game 4 in St. Louis, the Red Sox on the verge of falling into a 3-1 series deficit. He called everyone together in the dugout and made them all aware of the moment at hand.

Montgomery needed that Big Papi carpe diem moment.

“I just saw a lot of faces, you know, looking in the wrong direction,” Ortiz said of that night. “And every team has that guy [to speak up], and I think I’m that guy here.”

The “woke” Red Sox rallied for a 4-2 win, squared the series at 2-2, and were crowned champs three nights later at Fenway. No proving that Ortiz’s call to order provided the difference, but no proof to the contrary, either.

The playoffs, Montgomery has said he has come to realize, “are a different animal.”

Uh, yes, true. Stakes are higher. Every play and every moment have meaning. Margins are tighter than Harry Houdini’s famed straitjacket, or a late-1970s Harry Sinden team payroll.

Exhibit A: Brad Marchand’s botched line change in the waning seconds of the first period, Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, that allowed the Blues easy entry into the Bruins’ end. Alex Pietrangelo finished it off with a backhand lift by Tuukka Rask for a 2-0 St. Louis lead. About two hours later, the Blues waltzed the Cup around the Garden.

Montgomery, 53, has coached 20 games in the Stanley Cup playoffs, the first 13 with Dallas. He proved to be a masterful coach this season, one whose team rarely faced stern resistance, certainly nothing that compared with the stiff boot the Panthers put to their derrieres in the four games the Bruins lost, three of which were on Causeway Street.

In the grand scope of things, only 20 games on a coach’s CV qualifies him as postseason neophyte. Room to grow. Like any job. But it’s painful on the ears, much like that screeching at the news conference, to hear that same coach lament that he’s now learned the playoffs are a different animal. Now? He had to learn that?

The savvy Bruins fan base has lived the bite of that animal for decades. Cam Neely and Sweeney, Montgomery’s bosses, have lived through various postseason emotional shreddings, as both players and managers. Even team CEO Charlie Jacobs knows how a moment in playoff time is a moment unlike any other.

Sweeney had a critical shortcoming this year, not adding insurance at the center position while fully aware that graybeards Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci would be two tired icons come the postseason.

The players, too often let off the hook when deeming what went sideways, missed chance after chance to push back on the Panthers. By the end of the series, one might have thought they faced the 1971 Canadiens incarnate, with Sergei Bobrovsky playing the part of Ken Dryden. Total nonsense. The Panthers, losers of three of the first four, were there to be bum-rushed out the door, and Bruins players continually kept them seated at the table, water glasses full.

But it’s the coach who calls the shots, decides who plays and who sits, how the lines and defense pairings meld, who drives the lines, who takes the net. Above all, it’s the coach who has to read his team in the most critical moments, find the answer, and in Montgomery’s own words, “push them through.”

That push never came. The hurt of that truth hung in the air, and on the faces of Montgomery, Sweeney, Neely, and Jacobs, inside TD Garden.

“The No. 1 thing is,” said the coach, “it’s my job to get the players to elevate their games, and I didn’t do that.”

What a lesson to learn. What a time to learn it.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.