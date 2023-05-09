fb-pixel Skip to main content
live updates

Can the Celtics take Game 5 from the 76ers? Follow along.

By Gary Washburn, Adam Himmelsbach and Nicole Yang Globe Staff,Updated May 9, 2023, 37 minutes ago
Jaylen Brown holds off the 76ers' PJ Tucker during the Celtics' Game 4 loss.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Sign up for Garden Party, your newsletter companion for the playoffs

The Celtics will take on the 76ers tonight at TD Garden in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

The series is tied at 2-2 after Philadelphia blew a massive lead yet snuck away with a win in overtime of Game 4.

You can watch on TNT. Follow along with the game below.

See the NBA playoff schedule and scoreboard.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe. Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach. Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.

Boston Globe Today