Can the Celtics take Game 5 from the 76ers? Follow along.

The Celtics will take on the 76ers tonight at TD Garden in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series.
The series is tied at 2-2 after Philadelphia blew a massive lead yet snuck away with a win in overtime of Game 4.
You can watch on TNT. Follow along with the game below.
See the NBA playoff schedule and scoreboard.
