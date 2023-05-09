Celtics’ Derrick White is named to the NBA All-Defensive second team

Celtics guard Derrick White on Tuesday was named to the NBA’s All-Defensive second team. It is the first all-defense honor for White, who received 24 first-team votes and 51 second-team votes from the 100-member media panel. His 99 total points led all players on the second team, and he finished just 26 points behind Bulls guard Alex Caruso, who made the first team.

Celtics guard Marcus Smart, last season’s NBA Defensive Player of the Year, was not selected for one of the all-defensive teams. Smart received 12 first-team votes and 11 second-team votes, putting him fifth among guards with 35 points.