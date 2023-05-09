Connor Wong settles in as a calming presence behind the plate for Red Sox pitchers

“It’s great that they trust me,” Wong said recently. “I think that’s important for those guys to trust us catchers that we’re going to do the work and prepare in order for them to be successful.”

Even before the Red Sox catcher’s latest surge, pitchers like Chris Sale went out of their way to praise Wong. From his pitch-calling to his ability to slow down the game when a starter or reliever is struggling, Wong’s knack for communicating with the staff is one of his best skills.

Baseball Reference credits Wong with a 1.2 WAR and he has controlled opponents’ run game, throwing out eight of the 16 runners who tried to steal a base on him. He currently has the seventh-best arm from behind the plate, per Baseball Savant, at 82.8 miles per hour and is tied for the third best pop time at 1.8 seconds from home to second base.

Wong has certainly helped the Red Sox at a position that was a question mark entering the season.

Equally important to his numbers has been that communication Wong brings to the game, and how he envisions his pitchers attacking hitters.

“I’m just trying to attack the [strike] zone,” Wong said. “Just knowing what the pitchers’ strengths are and how they’re matching up against hitters and then trying to execute those pitches as much as possible. Then it’s about learning from mistakes. If I make a mistake, trying to understand why I made the mistake and what I could have done differently.”

Wong was watching from the dugout as the Sox opened the series against the Braves on Tuesday night, with Reese McGuire catching for starter Nick Pivetta.

Check out those hitting shoes

The Red Sox entered Tuesday leading the major leagues in doubles (80) and were tied with the still-red-hot Rays for the most hits (336). The Sox also ranked third in runs, on-base percentage, slugging, and OPS.

Masataka Yoshida, the reigning American League Player of the Week, came into the series opener sporting a 16-game hitting streak, the longest active hitting streak in the majors and third-longest this season behind the Phillies’ Bryan Stott (17) and the Astros’ Mauricio Dubon (20).

“We knew offensively we were going to be good,” Cora said. “We were going to put together good at-bats, grind out at-bats, put the ball in play. Obviously, certain guys, it’s their first year at the big league level. Having Justin Turner is a different at-bat.

“The young kids have done an amazing job. So compared to last year, we are a lot deepr club. Last year, we got banged up and that was it.”

Whitlock closes in on return

Righthander Garrett Whitlock (elbow neuritis) threw a bullpen Monday. Whitlock’s injured list stint was made retroactive to April 25, meaning he will be eligible for activation Wednesday. Cora said Whitlock felt good, but the Sox were uncertain when the pitcher will be activated … The team will activate James Paxton this week and he will likely make his first start since signing with the Red Sox in December 2021 on Friday, when a homestand opens against the Cardinals … Braves ace Max Fried, who was scheduled to pitch Wednesday night against the Sox, went on the IL with a strained forearm. A replacement starter wasn’t named.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.