EMass softball: With 10 RBIs in three wins, Central Catholic’s Olivia Moeckel headlines Players of the Week

Audrey Carberry, Dartmouth — The junior smacked a homer and finished with four RBIs in a 12-7 Southeast Conference win against Durfee before driving in two in a 11-7 nonleague triumph over Old Rochester. Carberry also blasted a homer and knocked in the winning run via fielder’s choice in a 5-3 nonleague win vs. Apponequet.
Kelly Colleran, North Attleborough –– The Boston University commit did not allow a hit in a 12-inning, two-game stretch. Colleran blanked Hockomock League rival Attleboro, 4-0, on an 18-strikeout, no-hit gem. In a 13-0 win over Sharon, she fanned 12 and did not allow a baserunner. The senior notched a pair of hits in each game and scored three times.
Advertisement
Jackie Giordano, Brooks –– A sophomore from Andover, Giordano hurled a one-hitter, striking out 14 and clubbed a grand slam as Brooks earned a nonleague win over Phillips Exeter, 10-0. In an 18-0 Independent School League victory over Lawrence Academy, she belted another homer and recorded three RBIs.
Olivia Moeckel, Central Catholic –– The sophomore racked up 10 RBIs in three games. In a 13-0 Merrimack Valley Conference win over Haverhill, Moeckel homered and accumulated four RBIs. She followed another home run and four RBIs in an 8-0 league victory against Andover. Moeckel delivered the key blow, plating two with a double in a 3-0 nonleague triumph over eighth-ranked Burlington.
Emma Penniman, Triton –– The sophomore led the Vikings to a trio of wins. Penniman struck out 12 in a 17-0 Cape Ann League win over Manchester Essex, followed by fanning eight in a key 11-6 league triumph over Pentucket. She fanned nine in a pivotal league victory against Amesbury, 2-0.
Kristi Skane, Everett –– After tripling to highlight a six-run sixth inning that propelled the Crimson Tide to an 8-5 Greater Boston League win over Lynn Classical, Skane recorded her fifth shutout of the season, striking out 11 in a 10-0 league victory against Lynn English.
Advertisement
Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.