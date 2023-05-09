At the end of a long road, James Paxton is finally ready for his Red Sox debut. How does he fit into the rotation?

“It was a long road,” Paxton said Tuesday. “I just kept my head down and kept on going.”

That ends Wednesday when the Red Sox activate the lefthander off the injured list. Paxton is scheduled to face the Cardinals on Friday night at Fenway Park.

ATLANTA — James Paxton has not been on the active roster of a major league team since April 6, 2021, a stretch of roughly 25 months.

It could not have been easy. The forearm pain Paxton felt in his first start of the ‘21 season for Seattle led to Tommy John surgery. He hoped to return in 2022, but a strained shoulder muscle put an end to that idea.

Paxton was healthy when spring training started this season then strained his right hamstring 20 pitches into his first start.

“It was tough. It was hard to get through mentally,” Paxton said. “All I could do was keep going. It was either that or quit, and I wasn’t going to quit.”

Whatever happens on the field, Friday will be a testament to his perseverance.

“Happy for him that he’s going to be able to perform,” manager Alex Cora said. “He can go out there and throw six innings of scoreless baseball or he can give it up. It really doesn’t matter. It’s about him being able to compete at this level. That’s the most important thing.”

But that hall pass will have a quick expiration date.

Nick Pivetta started against the Braves Tuesday night. Brayan Bello is scheduled for Wednesday with Paxton, Chris Sale, Corey Kluber, and Tanner Houck to follow.

“Then we’ll see how we do it,” Cora said.

The Sox are unlikely to stay with a six-man rotation. That takes a heavy toll on the bullpen and with scheduled days off on May 18, 25, and 29, it’s impractical.

The Sox also have Garrett Whitlock, who is working his way back from the injured list. That would be seven starters.

There is no such thing as having too many starting pitchers. Just ask the Braves, who have Max Fried and Kyle Wright on the injured list. Or the Mets, who have been without Carlos Carrasco for nearly a month and just got Justin Verlander back.

These “problems” have a way of sorting themselves out.

The Sox owe it to Paxton to give him a chance. That they’re paying him $6 million this season is part of it. He also was 15-6 with a 3.82 ERA over 29 starts for the Yankees in 2019, the last season he was fully healthy.

“My arm feels great,” Paxton said. “I’ve had, unfortunately, many injuries in my career. So maybe I have it all saved up for a few more years. Body feels really good right now.”

Paxton had a 3.43 ERA in five rehab starts for Triple A Worcester. The Sox tried him in relief once and he allowed seven runs while getting only two outs.

“I felt like I made progress each time out figuring out different things. I feel like I’m ready to compete at the big-league level now,” Paxton said.

Paxton first signed with the Sox on Dec. 1, 2021. Chaim Bloom saw him as a worthy reclamation project, a chance to get a good return from a modest expenditure.

Paxton had the opportunity to become a free agent last fall but picked up the $6 million player option on the deal. His agent, Scott Boras, didn’t believe a better deal was out there given all the injuries.

“For me, I felt like [the Red Sox] knew me, knew what I had gone through, and what I was trying to do,” Paxton said. “I was comfortable with this group. I felt this was the right place for me after they saw me through the process.”

The deal has been a bust so far. But look at it this way: the Sox rotation has a 5.89 ERA, the third worst in the American League. To have any chance at the postseason, they have to find some combination of five starters that works.

The more candidates you have, the better the odds of that happening. Let the competition begin.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com.