In hindsight, Joe Mazzulla did the unthinkable Monday: He agreed with the angry masses.

“Hindsight’s 20/20,’’ Mazzulla said Monday. “I should have called [a timeout] to help us get a two-for-one or get a couple more possessions. Obviously, with 14 seconds left, down 1, you want to get as many chances as you can. So definitely learned from that.’’

Mazzulla took tremendous heat for not calling a timeout when the Celtics failed to get a shot off in the final 19 seconds of overtime in Sunday’s 1-point loss in Philadelphia. Then he did the unthinkable: He agreed with the angry masses.

There are a lot of eyes on Celtics rookie head coach Joe Mazzulla in this conference semifinal series with the 76ers.

Yikes. Imagine Bill Belichick doing this? Or John McNamara? Imagine Don Zimmer saying, “on second thought, I probably should have started Bill Lee instead of Bobby Sprowl in the fourth game of the Boston massacre against the Yankees back in 1978.’’

It was an extraordinary admission from a professional head coach.

Before Tuesday’s critical Game 5 at the Garden (Malcolm Brogdon called it a “must win” for the Celtics), 76ers head coach Doc Rivers said he’s not sure he’d have done the same thing.

“I think Joe’s just being nice,’’ said Rivers, a 23 year veteran head coach. “He had a good matchup there. When you don’t make a mistake, you don’t say you made a mistake . . . I don’t think I would have done it.’’

“Joe didn’t even say it was a mistake,’’ added Celtic legend Cedric Maxwell. “He said ‘in hindsight.’ Well everybody thinks differently in hindsight. In hindsight, I shouldn’t have married my first wife.’’

Mazzulla’s inexperience factor figures to be a big issue for as long as the Celtics are alive in what is supposed to be a long playoff run. He was up against Atlanta’s boy wonder Quin Snyder in Round 1. Sunday’s disaster in Philly made for a rough couple of days for Boston’s 34 year old bench boss.

If the Celtics get past the Sixers, Boston will likely play the Miami Heat in the conference finals. Miami’s head coach, Eric Spoelstra, was mocked in his early years when had to coach LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. Today Spoelstra is considered one of the NBA’s best and his presence would make life tough on Mazzulla in any matchup.

Then Celtics were routed at home in Game 5, 115-103, by the Sixers in Game 5.





