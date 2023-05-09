‘I’m going to have to learn’: Bruins coach Jim Montgomery, team management address what went wrong

▪ Sweeney, when asked directly the nature of Linus Ullmark’s injury, declined to answer. He said the netminder “was fully available,” and that the injury was “something that was going on (at the) very, very end of the season.”

Here are their responses to some of the most pressing concerns after the Bruins’ shocking first-round collapse (this story will be updated):

Bruins leadership, including coach Jim Montgomery, general manager Don Sweeney, president Cam Neely and CEO Charlie Jacobs, met with the media before noon Tuesday at TD Garden, nine days after the team’s Game 7 loss to the Panthers.

▪ Montgomery, asked if there was regret in not going to Jeremy Swayman earlier: “In hindsight, absolutely.”

He said that his decision — which is his, he acknowledged, not that of Ullmark or assistant coach Bob Essensa — to play Ullmark in Game 6 after his Game 5 struggles was not a decision based on Ullmark’s health. It was based on the confidence Ullmark expressed to Montgomery in his ability to bounce back.

▪ Montgomery, on what lessons he will learn from this, pointed to several issues: “We didn’t have the same energy level we had in the regular season. We didn’t have the same puck confidence we had in the regular season.”

He added that he would not have split up Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand to start Game 5 — “I have my logic as to why that made sense,” he said, “but it didn’t help us” — and would have reworked his defense pairs to better handle Florida’s attack.

He would have started Swayman earlier in the series. When, he said, “is debatable.”

Ultimately, Montgomery said, “I’m going to have to learn. I’m going to have to help players push though. Which I didn’t this year. … It’s my job to get the players to own the moment, seize the moment. And that didn’t happen. That falls on me.”

▪ Sweeney said he and Montgomery are assessing potential staff changes.

▪ Sweeney: “There are going to be roster changes. We’re not going to be the same team.” He has not told any pending free agents he will cut ties with them, but he would have to change their financial situation with one of the deadline additions (Tyler Bertuzzi, Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway). He added that restricted free agents Swayman and Trent Frederic must be “address(ed) … which we will do.”

▪ Sweeney said no Bruins are slated for offseason surgeries.

▪ Sweeney said he is projecting rosters with Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, and without them. There is no expected timeline for their decisions. “We went though this exercise last season,” Sweeney said.

Bergeron was “categorically unavailable” for Games 1 through 4, Sweeney said, because of a debilitating and painful injury.

Montgomery said he placed a phone call to Bergeron after Game 3 in Florida. He asked his captain that if they won Game 4, should they hold him out longer?

The response: “‘Monty, I’m playing Game 5,’” Montgomery said. “That was enough for me to know. You don’t keep Hall of Fame players out of the lineup.”

▪ The Bruins will carry a league-high $4.5 million in cap charges from this season. Neely, asked if the Bruins are headed for a retool (think 2014-15, when they also had significant bonus overages): “We still think we can be a competitive team, but there’s a lot of work to do this summer.”

▪ Montgomery on his current mindset: “Frustrated. Mad. Accountable.”

