Is there a timeline to discuss the possible return of the Super 8 hockey tournament?

Wellesley athletic director John Brown, a member of both the ice hockey and tournament management committees, said that he’d like to set up a meeting with TMC chair Shaun Hart and MIAA executive director Bob Baldwin to get clarity.

Meeting Tuesday morning for the final time of the 2022-23 school year, members of the MIAA ice hockey committee voiced concerns about 2025: Is that when a panel will initially be formed to explore resuming the Super 8 — as well as one for baseball, and potentially create one for girls’ hockey?

FRANKLIN — Halfway through a four-year moratorium on the Division 1A (Super 8) Tournament for boys’ hockey, uncertainty is in play for the timeline of a potential revival.

BC High won the last contested Super 8 title in 2019, beating Pope Francis in four overtimes. Arlington and Pope Francis shared the title in 2020 when the pandemic forced the cancellation of the basketball and hockey finals.

“From a hockey perspective, we really think it makes a great deal of sense to do [the Super 8],” Brown said. “It’s done its job; it’s taken the top-level teams out of the Division 1 tournament. Who’s kidding who here, Catholic schools have such an advantage that regular public schools don’t have. This just evens the playing field. It’s good for everybody.”

Framingham AD Paul Spear said that there should be answers by now as to how a study into the merits of the Super 8 will be conducted.

“There’s a timeline, and it should be followed,” Spear said.

Spear said the feelings of the Massachusetts State Hockey Coaches Association have not changed: they want the tournament back, with an expansion to the girls’ game.

“If it isn’t to return, and people can give justifiable reasons to why, so be it,” Spear said. “But it should be looked at.”

▪ While the Super 8 remains on ice, a potential immediate format change regarding utilizing neutral sites prior to the state semifinals was raised.

In the first two years of the statewide format, higher seeds continued playing at their home rinks – provided it had a capacity of at least 1,000 spectators – up through the state quarterfinals.

Winthrop AD Matt Serino floated a proposal that neutral site games would begin a round earlier, but with a regional flair. Rather than being assigned to a predetermined neutral site, the higher seed would earn the chance to be the “host” team at a rink within their district, provided it meets MIAA standards regarding capacity, parking, locker rooms, etc.

Schools could select from a list of regional pre-approved sites in their district rather travel a distance. A higher-seeded team on the Cape could host at Gallo in Bourne, for instance, rather than being the “home” team at the Tsongas Center (Lowell).

The motion, passed unanimously, will be forwarded to the TMC.

▪ Under the Power Rankings format, the margin of victory component for hockey is three goals. So a 4-1 win has the same impact on rating as a 10-1 victory.

But late-game strategy changes with a three-goal cushion.

“If you’re up by three with 5 minutes left, your fourth line should play,” Spear noted.

Media liaison Jim Clark, creator of the power rankings, was asked to run the numbers from this past season to see how seedings would have been affected, if at all, if the margin of victory component was a single goal, as well as if it were four and five goals.

▪ Suspension data from the 2022-23 season presented Tuesday shows that the number of incidents dropped for both players and coaches. This past winter, 30 players received a suspension due to an on-ice incident, down from 38 in 2021-21. No coaches were suspended for on-ice behavior during the 2022-23 campaign, down from four a season ago.

▪ The cutoff date for regular season ice hockey games will remain the Thursday of February vacation week. For next year, all regular season games must be concluded by Feb. 22, 2024.

Motion on field hockey officiating

At Monday’s MIAA field hockey meeting, held virtually, the committed unanimously passed a motion that will require referees to work a minimum of seven varsity games during the regular season in order to be eligible to officiate state tournament games.

Previously, the requirement was seven games, but at any level (freshman, junior varsity, varsity). The committee felt seven varsity games was essential for preparation and adequacy for the state tournament.

▪ The meeting opened with a moment of silence for former Dennis-Yarmouth principal and football coach Paul Funk, who died from a heart attack on April 15th, as well as Donna Woodcock, former principal and field hockey coach at Greenfield High. Funk represented District 9 on the Tournament Management Committee and worked at D-Y with committee member Mary O’Connor, the school’s athletic director. Woodcock, who retired in 2017, died Friday in a car accident in Shelburne Falls.

▪ The committee had a lengthy discussion about ball color and came to an agreement that yellow balls should be used in night games and white balls are proper for day games.

Matt Doherty contributed to this story.



