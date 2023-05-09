Lakers rally past Warriors, take 3-1 series lead thanks to unlikely hero Lonnie Walker

And when it arrived, the unsung pro with inextinguishable confidence outshot Stephen Curry in the fourth quarter of a playoff win that put his Lakers on the brink of an unlikely trip to the Western Conference finals.

Walker didn’t sulk or complain. He cheered from the bench. Worked even harder in practice. Waited for his chance to shine.

Although Lonnie Walker began the season as a starter for the Los Angeles Lakers, he got injured and slipped all the way out of their rotation after they transformed their roster at the trade deadline.

“[It’s] the greatest feeling you could ever imagine,” Walker said with a smile. “As a kid, this is something I’ve been dreaming of.”

Walker scored all of his 15 points in a phenomenal fourth quarter, and the Lakers rallied late to take a 3-1 second-round series lead with a 104-101 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.

LeBron James scored 27 points and Anthony Davis had 23 points and 15 rebounds for the seventh-seeded Lakers, who moved one win away from knocking off the champions with their eighth consecutive home victory since March.

Los Angeles overcame Curry’s third career postseason triple-double down the stretch largely because of Walker, who has made a seismic impact in returning to the Lakers’ rotation in this series. He went 6 for 9 in the fourth quarter, starting with a 3-pointer on the opening possession of the period to cut Golden State’s lead to four points.

After sitting out Game 1, Walker contributed nine points in Game 2 and 12 more in Game 3. His emergence in this series is a shocker to most, but not to Walker or his teammates.

“I’m a scorer mentality first,” Walker said. “I’ve got a lot of confidence in myself. I know what I’m capable of, and after a lot of sacrifice and a lot of time in the gym, the fruition finally came today.”

Walker eventually hit the go-ahead jumper with 1:53 to play. Curry’s layup with 1:05 left trimmed the Lakers’ lead to one point, but Curry missed a long jumper and a 3-point attempt on Golden State’s next possession before Walker made two free throws with 15 seconds left, and Los Angeles got one last defensive stop to seal it.

“We don’t win this game tonight without Lonnie Walker, that’s for sure,” James said. “As hard as this game was, it’s going to be even harder. We understand that. We know that.”

Curry had 31 points, 10 rebounds, and 14 assists in his 13th career triple-double for the sixth-seeded Warriors, who will have to overcome a 3-1 series deficit for only the second time in franchise history to continue their NBA title defense. Golden State also did it in the 2016 Western Conference finals.

Game 5 is Wednesday night in San Francisco.

Jackson, Holiday, Lopez headline NBA All-Defensive Team

Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. of Memphis and Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez headlined the NBA’s All-Defensive team.

Also voted to the first team were Cleveland forward Evan Mobley and Chicago guard Alex Caruso.

Jackson, the NBA leader with 3.0 blocked shots per game, received 96 of 100 first-team votes and finished with 195 points for his second All-Defensive team selection. Holiday was just behind him with 94 first-team votes and 192 points, earning a fifth career selection (three firsts, two seconds.)

Lopez, the runner-up to Jackson for Defensive Player of the Year, had 185 points and 85 first-team votes.

Boston guard Derrick White topped the second team, followed by eight-time All-Defensive selection Draymond Green of Golden State. Toronto’s O.G. Anunoby, Dillon Brooks of Memphis, and Bam Adebayo of Miami rounded out the team.