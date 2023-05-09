Mets scratch Max Scherzer from second post-suspension start because of neck spasms

The start would have been Scherzer’s second since a 10-game suspension by Major League Baseball for violating the prohibition on foreign substances during an April 19 game in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. The three-time Cy Young Award winner allowed six runs and eight hits over 3⅓ innings at Detroit in his return on May 3, leaving the 38-year-old righthander 2-2 with a 5.56 ERA in five starts this season.

Lefthander David Peterson was recalled from Triple A to start the opener of a three-game series against the Reds.

Max Scherzer was scratched from his scheduled start for the Mets in Cincinnati on Tuesday night due to neck spasms.

Scherzer started feeling a problem after throwing a light bullpen on Sunday.

“It started feeling barks, so I got some treatment during the game,” he said Tuesday. “When I woke up Monday, it was seriously locked up. Once it’s locked up, it takes a few days to unlock.”

He added that he expects to make a start during New York’s six-game trip that concludes with a three-game weekend series at Washington.

“I’m pretty confident,” he said. “What day it is, I don’t know.”

New York also placed righthanded reliever Jimmy Yacabonis on the 15-day injured list with a left quadriceps strain, a move retroactive to Monday.

Sánchez catches on

Catcher Gary Sánchez is getting another chance to restart his career, agreeing to a minor league contract with the Mets following his release by the Giants.

New York assigned him to Triple A. Sánchez would get a $1.5 million salary while in the major leagues if added to the 40-man roster.

Unsigned during the offseason, the 30-year-old Sánchez agreed to a minor league contract with the Giants on April 1, a deal that called for a $4 million salary if he was added to the 40-man roster. Sánchez was assigned to Triple A and hit .164 (9 for 55) with no homers, 8 RBIs, a double, 11 walks, and 19 strikeouts in 55 at-bats. He had a May 1 opt-out provision and was released the following day.

During a seven-year stint with the Yankees from 2015 to 2021, Sánchez made the All-Star Game twice and hit 154 home runs.

The Yankees traded Sánchez to Minnesota in March 2022 with infielder Gio Urshela for infielders Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt. Sánchez hit .205 with 16 homers and 61 RBIs in 128 games for Minnesota last year while making 80 starts at catcher.





Brewers activate Varland

Brewers reliever Gus Varland was activated from the injured list, three weeks after getting hit by a line drive from the Padres’ Manny Machado.

Varland was pitching April 15 in the eighth inning of a loss to San Diego when Machado hit a 105.1-mile per hour line drive that went off the righthander’s pitching hand before striking him on the chin and left forearm. Although X-rays on Varland’s hand were negative, he went on the injured list one day later.

The 26-year-old has no record but a 2.70 ERA in six appearances for the Brewers, who selected him from the Dodgers in the Rule 5 draft. The Brewers made room for Varland on the roster by optioning lefthander Bennett Sousa to Triple A. Sousa had made one appearance for Milwaukee.