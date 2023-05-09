Orioles snap losing streak with a win against AL East-rival Rays

Wander Franco and Taylor Walls homered for the Rays, who lost for only the third time in 22 games in which the team hit multiple homers.

The Orioles snapped a three-game losing streak, their longest mini-slump of the season, and pulled within 5½ games of the major league-leading Rays in the American League East. Tampa Bay won the opener Monday in a three-game series between the AL’s top teams.

BALTIMORE — Adley Rutschman homered, Grayson Rodriguez pitched into the sixth inning, and Baltimore’s bullpen was solid again to help the Orioles top the Rays, 4-2, on Tuesday night.

Rodriguez (2-0) allowed seven hits in a career-high 5⅔ innings. It was a nice rebound for the rookie righthander after he allowed six runs against Kansas City in his previous start.

With a 4-2 lead, Rodriguez got the first two outs of the sixth before allowing a single by Isaac Paredes. Mike Baumann came on and, after a walk and a wild pitch left men on second and third, retired Christian Bethancourt on a grounder.

Yennier Cano, who has pitched 17⅔ innings this year without yielding a run, got five outs after replacing Baumann following a leadoff walk in the seventh. Then Félix Bautista got the final four outs for his eighth save in 11 chances.

Bautista walked three hitters, including the first two of the ninth. Then Yandy Díaz bounced into a double play for a third time in the game, and Franco hit a routine flyball to right to end it.

Franco homered to put the Rays up 1-0 in the first, but Zach Eflin (4-1) couldn’t hold the lead. Gunnar Henderson tripled to lead off the bottom of the third and scored on Jorge Mateo’s groundout. After a two-out double by Cedric Mullins, Rutschman ended an 0-for-19 drought with a two-run shot to right.

Austin Hays hit an RBI single the following inning to make it 4-1.

Walls led off the fifth with a homer, and Tampa Bay had runners at the corners when Rodriguez struck out Randy Arozarena on a 98-mile per hour fastball for the third out.

Among a handful of personnel moves, Baltimore put infielder Ramón Urías (left hamstring strain) on the 10-day injured list and designated recently acquired catcher Luis Torrens for assignment.