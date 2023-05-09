Game 37: Red Sox at Braves lineups and notes

The Red Sox return to action for a two-game series with the Braves beginning Tuesday at Atlanta. After taking two of three from Baltimore, the Braves have the best record in the National League at 24-11, which matches the franchise’s best start through 35 games.

The Sox had their eight-game winning streak snapped in a 6-1 loss to the Phillies Sunday, but they still managed to win their third consecutive series to improve to 8-3 in series play, including taking six of their last seven.

At 21-15, they have the fifth-best record in the American League, but are fourth in the division. Here are the standings.