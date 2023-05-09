Game 37: Red Sox at Braves lineups and notes

The Red Sox return to action for a two-game series with the Braves beginning Tuesday at Atlanta. After taking two of three from Baltimore, the Braves have the best record in the National League at 24-11, which matches the franchise’s best start through 35 games.
The Sox had their eight-game winning streak snapped in a 6-1 loss to the Phillies Sunday, but they still managed to win their third consecutive series to improve to 8-3 in series play, including taking six of their last seven.
At 21-15, they have the fifth-best record in the American League, but are fourth in the division. Here are the standings.
Lineups
RED SOX (21-15): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (2-2, 4.99 ERA)
BRAVES (24-11): TBA
Pitching: RHP Charlie Morton (3-3, 3.38 ERA)
Time: 7:20 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, TBS, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Morton: Bobby Dalbec 0-5, Rafael Devers 6-28, Jarren Duran 1-2, Kiké Hernández 1-3, Reese McGuire 2-7, Raimel Tapia 3-5, Justin Turner 4-13, Alex Verdugo 3-7
Braves vs. Pivetta: Ronald Acuña Jr. 5-23, Ozzie Albies 5-26, Orlando Arcia 1-2, Travis d’Arnaud 3-4, Michael Harris II 0-1, Sean Murphy 1-6, Matt Olson 0-5, Marcell Ozuna 5-20, Kevin Pillar 2-8, Austin Riley 4-12, Eddie Rosario 1-5
Stat of the day: In eight starts at Truist Park, Pivetta is 3-1 with a 3.83 ERA.
Notes: Masataka Yoshida’s 16-game hitting streak is the longest active streak in MLB and third longest this season behind Mauricio Dubón (20 games), and Bryson Stott (17). … Pivetta is 6-3 with a 4.82 ERA in 17 career appearances (14 starts) against the Braves, allowing 12 homers in 80⅓ innings. He has 18 strikeouts and four walks in his last three starts after recording 16 strikeouts and eight walks in his first three. … Morton is 7-1 with a 4.03 ERA in 13 career starts against the Red Sox.
