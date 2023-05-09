Red Sox lose opener in Atlanta after Braves hitters feast upon starter Nick Pivetta

Atlanta handed Pivetta a full-carb diet in his four innings of rough labor, battering the righthander for seven runs on seven hits.

The same could be said for the Braves against Nick Pivetta Tuesday night at Truist Park, where the Red Sox lost the opener of a two-game interleague series, 9-3. The Sox have lost back-to-back games following an eight-game winning streak.

Pivetta relinquished a Ronald Acuña Jr. leadoff single in the first inning. Then, Matt Olson stroked a majestic two-run homer which landed just above the Chop House restaurant in right field. The Braves’ high-calorie diet continued against Pivetta after he walked the next hitter, Austin Riley, and plunked Sean Murphy. Pivetta finally recorded the first out of the frame when he struck out Eddie Rosario, but a wild pitch with Ozzie Albies at the dish voided the Sox’ chances at a double play, moving both runners in scoring position. Albies made the most of his RBI opportunity, bringing in those two runs following his ground ball single to right field.

Two innings, 60 pitches. Four innings, 90 pitches.

Pivetta allowed one more run in the second and two more during his final frame in the fourth, another signal of his putrid evening. Despite drawing nine swings and misses on his four-seam fastball, the average exit velocity on that pitch of the Braves’ 10 batted balls amounted to 93.4 miles per hour.

A couple of starts ago, Pivetta said he felt as if he were “getting close” to finding success. But his numbers don’t reflect such a claim.

Pivetta, at his best, is still a No. 5 starter, even a fringe reliever, so there’s little wiggle room for regression. But since 2021, Pivetta’s regression is clear.

His average fastball velocity was 94.8 percent in ‘21. It’s down to 93.5 percent this year. Hitters’ average exit velocity was 89.7 percent in ‘21. It’s up to 92.5 percent this season. Opposing offenses found the barrel 8.2 percent two years ago, but there has been an uptick to 17.6 percent this season.

James Paxton is scheduled to make his Red Sox debut Friday. Garrett Whitlock is progressing. Sox pitchers are getting healthier and the team will ultimately have to make a decision on who stays in the rotation and who gets the boot.

This start could be the final nail in the coffin for Pivetta, who showed up to the ballpark dressed in all black.

Braves starter Charlie Morton went six innings, allowing two runs, including a solo shot by Justin Turner in the sixth. The veteran righthander struck out seven.

Masataka Yoshida made the game’s final out to see his hitting streak end at 16 games.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.