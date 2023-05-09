Revolution upset in US Open Cup by second-tier Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

The Riverhounds, tied for 10th overall in the USL Championship, capitalized on a turnover as Danny Griffin scored in the 44th minute, then held on to advance to the round of 32.

FOXBOROUGH – Two long Revolution unbeaten streaks came to an end as they fell, 1-0, to the Pittsburgh Riverhounds in the US Open Cup Tuesday night.

The Revolution (8-2-3 in all competitions) had a nine-game unbeaten streak snapped and lost in the Open Cup in Foxborough for the first time since going down to the Mid-Michigan Bucks at Foxboro Stadium in 2000.

Griffin, a former Providence College midfielder, finished from a Marc Ybarra feed, the sequence set up as Jozy Altidore and Damian Rivera failed to connect on an attempted give-and-go near the center circle.

In a wide-open first half, the Revolution nearly opened the scoring as Rivera cross was cleared off the line by Burke Fahling, just ahead of Justin Rennicks (32rd). Revolution midfielder Latif Blessing was cautioned (19th) and committed a hard foul on Joseph Farrell (25th), referee Matthew Thompson electing not to issue another card as Farrell received treatment on the field.

Revolution regulars Emmanuel Boateng, Brandon Bye, Carles Gil, and Dave Romney entered in the 63rd minute, but could not break through. Altidore missed high off a Gil feed with the best late Revolution opportunity (77th minute).

The Revolution resume MLS play at Inter Miami Saturday.

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.