Sisters Libby and McCoy Walsh strengthen an unbreakable bond on the softball diamond at King Philip

The pair have played pivotal roles for King Philip (12-1), ranked second in this week’s Globe Top 20 behind Hockomock rival Taunton.

“She’s a very calm person. I try to bring out a little bit more grit or intensity to her, so I’ll try to fire her up and get her ready to strike someone out,” said Libby. “I just love to see her like that.”

Between pitches, King Philip senior shortstop Libby Walsh hustles over to the circle for a few words with the pitcher. It’s more than a pep talk. Libby is supporting her sister, McCoy , a freshman hurler for the Warriors.

Sidelined last spring with a torn anterior cruciate ligament, Libby has come out swinging in her final campaign at KP. Committed to Arizona State, the 5-foot-4-inch Walsh leads the Warriors in batting average (.575), hits (23), home runs (8), and RBIs (22) through 13 games.

McCoy, who shares the rubber with junior Jordan Bennett, has fanned 92 batters in 54⅓ innings while compiling a 7-1 record. Her loss was a 3-1 defeat to top-ranked Taunton, a game in which she struck out 10 batters and held the reigning D1 champions to their second-lowest run total this season.

Libby and McCoy grew up watching their older sister, Betsy (Class of 2017), play first base for King Philip. They watched from the sidelines, cheering on their sibling and her teammates, imagining what it would feel like to take the field as a high school athlete.

“My mom [Kristen] always said that when I was little, watching [Betsy’s] games, I’d always mimic the batters and mimic the pitchers,” Libby said. “I thought they looked cool, and I wanted to emulate them.”

McCoy soon followed in Libby’s eager footsteps, taking on the role of “bat girl” at Libby’s summer league games.

“She was just the goofiest little kid,” Libby said of McCoy. “She would go all out with it — she’d have a first aid kit in her bag, she’d have bubblegum, sunflower seeds. She would give the girls hitting advice, and it was the funniest thing.”

Libby and McCoy are now on the same team for the first time and are soaking in every minute of it.

Sisters McCoy Walsh (left) and Libby Walsh (right) hope to lead the King Philip softball team through a competitive Hockomock League and into the postseason, eyeing the program’s first Division 1 title since 2016. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Between seeing each other in the halls at school every day and driving to practice together, the two have become more like close friends than just sisters.

“It’s so nice to see when they have each other’s backs. They’re sisters, so obviously that doesn’t always happen, but for the most part, they always have each other’s backs,” said KP coach Kate Fallon-Comeau, a former pitcher at Mansfield. “This will probably be the only year that the two will ever get to take the field together, so it’s kind of nice to see.”

Sharing a sport with a sibling is bound to cause some tension, but for the most part, McCoy said, having a built-in support system is beyond helpful.

“She knows me, and she can tell when I’m stressed,” she said. “She gives good advice because we’re always with each other, and she’s always hyping me up instead of trying to just calm me down.”

As they face the rest of the season, the two hope to lead the Warriors through a competitive Hockomock League and into the postseason, eyeing the program’s first Division 1 title since 2016.

This summer, the two will suit up for the Rhode Island Thunder, on the 18U and 14U teams, respectively, before Libby heads to Tempe, Ariz., for college.

But for now, their focus is on enjoying the time they get to spend together.

“[McCoy] has worked so hard, and I love to see her work hard,” Libby said. “I want to be around her — whether it’s at home, or going out somewhere, or at softball, I choose to stay around her because she’s so motivated, and it motivates me.”

Extra bases

Mike Carrozza, who has guided Bridgewater-Raynham to the state tournament in each of his 24 seasons, earned his 300th career victory in a 15-0 South Coast Conference win over Brockton.

“It’s what the kids attained and what we worked together [to do],” said Carrozza. “I always tell the kids that they don’t play for me, they play together.”

Carrozza has won 15 league titles, three South Sectional championships, along with the 2014 state championship. In year 25, he has established a mind-set for his team to achieve their goals.

“It was almost a position that I took on temporary status,” said Carrozza. “It just kept growing and growing. Before I knew it, I was at 100 wins, then 200 wins, and now 300.”

▪ Norton coach Wade Lizotte, in his ninth season with the Lancers, won his 150th game in a 17-5 Tri-Valley League victory over Norwood.

Behind a stellar pitching duo of senior captain Bella Vittorini and freshman Liana Danubio, the Lancers (10-2, 8-1 TVL) sit atop the competitive Tri-Valley League.

“When you earn their trust and I know that they can execute, it goes a long way,” said Lizotte, who is 150-24 overall. “Being in Norton, a small, blue collar town, it does help . . . it’s that magical dream come true.”

Senior shortstop Sandra Fairbairn occupies the leadoff spot and has shown a mix of contact and power and senior captain Sienna Pietrasiewicz roams center field with confidence, exercising plus speed with the ability to get on base.

After his 150th career win, Lizotte was presented the game ball by players and assistant coaches. His phone was flooded with messages from former players.

“It’s really touching,” said Lizotte. “It’s more than just a game, it’s about the relationships.”

▪ The remaining unbeatens in Eastern Mass: Taunton (12-0), Billerica (14-0), Middleborough(10-0), Joseph Case (12-0), Tri-County (10-0), and Atlantis Charter (3-0).

Correspondent Cam Kerry contributed to this story.

Julia Yohe can be reached at julia.yohe@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @juliacyohe.