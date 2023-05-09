Putin uses pomp of Victory Day to drive home his war propaganda

In a roughly 10-minute address in Moscow’s Red Square on Victory Day, which commemorates the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, Putin portrayed his war in Ukraine as a “sacred” struggle for the survival of the Russian state, signaling a willingness to continue the drawn-out conflict.

But his forceful tone — and explicit comparisons between the invasion of Ukraine and World War II, known in Russia as the Great Patriotic War — were likely to carry particular symbolism during what is a deeply emotive event for many Russians.

In his annual Victory Day speech on Russia’s main patriotic holiday Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin largely repeated his usual grievances against Ukraine and its Western allies, accusing them of “pursuing the dissolution and the destruction of our country.”

“A real war has been unleashed against our motherland again,” Putin said. “Battles that decide the fate of our motherland have always become all-encompassing, patriotic and sacred.”

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Putin has usually referred to it as a “special military operation.” Although this was not the first time he has called the conflict a “war,” the setting gave the acknowledgment added weight.

The rhetorical echoes of Russia’s all-encompassing, uncompromising struggle in World War II also marked a change from Putin’s initial justification of the Ukraine invasion, which he had said would be a limited, preemptive strike to neutralize what he falsely called a Nazi-controlled government in Kyiv.

Putin also used the Victory Day commemorations to present an image of international support for his invasion of Ukraine amid tightening Western sanctions against Russia. He greeted the presidents of seven former Soviet republics who had traveled to Moscow for the event, saying that their nations had “fought together and won together” with Russia in World War II.

He also mentioned Russia’s most important international partner, China, praising its fight against “Japanese militarism” in World War II.

This year, much was missing from the annual Victory Day parade in Moscow. Traditionally, it has been a vast spectacle showcasing Russia’s military might, with state-of-the-art tanks rolling in symmetrical formation over the cobblestones of Red Square. The parade on Tuesday was reduced to a single Soviet-era T-34 tank — a symbol of Soviet victory over Nazi Germany — crossing the square. There were fewer troops marching in carefully choreographed arrangements, and there was no flyover from the air force.

The pared-down parade appeared to reflect Russia’s struggles to equip its troops fighting in Ukraine, especially at a time when Kyiv is making preparations for an expected counteroffensive that would aim to pierce through Moscow’s fortified defensive lines.

It may have also been a response to criticism from some pro-invasion activists and bloggers, who have questioned the necessity of a large-scale symbolic demonstration of military equipment at a time when many Russian military divisions lack necessary weapons and supplies.

Officials across Russia also scaled back annual celebrations of the country’s most important national holiday, with more than 20 cities forgoing military parades and organizers calling off a popular nationwide march to honor veterans. Security concerns were most often cited for the cancellations, but some analysts also suggested that the unease had as much to do with fears about domestic disturbances.