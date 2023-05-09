UK law in spotlight as police ‘regret’ some coronation arrests

The law, called the Public Order Act 2023, came into effect days before the coronation, giving police in England and Wales extended powers to detain and charge those they suspect of mounting or of preparing potentially disruptive protests. Saturday was widely seen as the first test for the legislation, which was brought forward last year after a wave of climate protests. Rights groups and legal experts have condemned it.

LONDON — The police in London have expressed regret about a small number of the dozens of protesters they detained on the sidelines of King Charles III’s coronation Saturday, fueling a national debate about the policing of the event and about the new antiprotest law officers used in some arrests.

Advertisement

Leila Choukroune, a professor of international law at the University of Portsmouth, said the new legislation is reflective of a growing trend in democracies around the world where governments have introduced measures to legally justify limits on personal freedoms, including the right to protest.

“This is why it’s really worrying and why the UK and what’s just happened is an example, a very concrete example, but just one example,” she said. “There is this trend for the past 20 years to legally justify the limitation on human rights — from freedom of speech to freedom of movement during the pandemic to the right to protest today.”

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has so far defended the law and the police, telling broadcasters Tuesday his government had simply given officers “the powers that they need to tackle instances of serious disruption to people’s lives.”

“The police will make decisions on when they use those powers,” he added.

But the arrests raised broader questions about a measure that Volker Türk, the United Nations rights chief, had previously described as deeply troubling and incompatible with Britain’s obligations to freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly.

Advertisement

“This law is wholly unnecessary as UK police already have the powers to act against violent and disruptive demonstrations,” Türk said in an April statement.

British legal experts have also expressed deep worry about the law, a stance many have held since before it was passed earlier this year. Adam Wagner, a leading human rights lawyer, had provided evidence to a government committee before the passage of the bill warning of the threat to the right to protest. In a series of posts on Twitter on Tuesday, he called the bill “too wide and too rushed” and said it was now “causing the chaos for liberties many predicted it would.”

The coronation security operation was one of the biggest in the nearly 200-year history of London’s Metropolitan Police Service, and senior police officials said before the weekend they welcomed the broadened powers of the new legislation.

Some 64 people were arrested during the operation, police said, including 52 whom officers were concerned would disrupt the event, breach the peace, or “cause a public nuisance,” among other issues.

But by Monday evening, the police had expressed “regret” at the arrest of some antimonarchy protesters Saturday, who they said were held because officers suspected they might try to lock themselves in position.

“Locking on” — protesters attaching themselves to objects, buildings or other people — has been a tactic in several recent protests. The new law makes being “equipped for locking on” an offense.

Advertisement

It also makes it an offense to obstruct construction on transportation networks or to interfere with major infrastructure.

Graham Smith, the chief executive of Republic, an antimonarchy group that staged the largest protest in central London on Saturday, was arrested alongside several fellow activists — despite, he said, having discussed plans for peaceful protests with the police for months. The Home Office had also sent a letter to the group and other activist organizations before coronation day outlining the new law.

Smith said the group was seeking legal advice, with a view to filing a lawsuit against the police.