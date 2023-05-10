All about my mother: Movies that remind me of mine

My mother will always be linked to movies in my mind because I inherited my love of films from her. Back in my days as an only child (a temporary arrangement, alas), we would watch movies on her black-and white TV. Many of those movies had memorable mothers. I remember Mom’s profane commentary on how bad Mildred Pierce’s daughter, Veda, was in the 1945 film noir starring Joan Crawford — and how Mildred should clobber her.

Cinema is full of mothers, from Barbara Stanwyck in 1937′s “ Stella Dallas ” to Faye Dunaway in 1981′s “ Mommie Dearest .” There are so many you can’t help but find a few that remind you of your own. Depending on your relationship, that could be good or bad. Movie moms are generally either beloved or maligned, but even within that deceptively simple binary, there’s room for complex depictions of motherhood.

I also remember watching “Rosemary’s Baby” (1968) on CBS. I was probably 4 or 5. (Don’t worry — it was edited for television.) Surprisingly, Mom told me who was the real father of Rosemary’s baby. This bit of intel forever seared into my memory Mia Farrow’s question, “What have you done to his eyes, you maniacs?” — and the scary response, “He has his father’s eyes.” For weeks, I had nightmares about those damn eyeballs inherited from the Devil.

Now you know who is responsible for my love of horror movies and all things ghastly. Thanks, Mom!

A few years later, I saw 1974′s “Claudine” at the Pix Theater in Jersey City’s McGinley Square. My parents took me. It was a transformative experience — the first time I’d seen a Black love story, a cinematic rarity during my childhood.

On the screen, as big as day, was Diahann Carroll as Claudine. She plays a tough, no-nonsense New York City mother raising six children. The dream of one of those kids was “to be invisible,” to basically go through life unseen as a protective measure. I was that kid. I identified with him.

Claudine’s sharp tongue and her primary role as disciplinarian reminded me of my own mother. Granted, Carroll’s comedic one-liners and threats were in a PG-rated movie, while my mother’s masterful, R-rated use of profanity could melt the wax in your ears. Still, I loved and feared Claudine as if I were her kid.

As an adult, I finally understood why I had such a personal reaction to Carroll’s performance. I’m the oldest of five kids. Although we weren’t on welfare as Claudine’s family was, we were still broke as hell and living in a rough neighborhood. That life required a parent who was blunt, one who didn’t shield us from the hard lessons we needed to learn if we were to survive.

Like my mother, Claudine alternated between being nurturing and tender and being drill-sergeant strict. Not only is she one of my favorite movie moms — her movie is my favorite romantic comedy of all time.

It isn’t just Black characters that make me think of my mother. Take Shirley MacLaine in James L. Brooks’s Oscar-winning best picture “Terms of Endearment” (1983). My relationship with my mom is nothing like the one between Debra Winger’s Emma and MacLaine’s Aurora in this tearjerker. But “Terms” is the type of movie I often watched on TV with Mom, what they used to derisively call “women’s pictures.” And Aurora was bigger than life, dramatic, and fiery. I grew up with some variation of this woman.

Shirley MacLaine, Debra Winger, and Jack Nicholson in the 1983 film "Terms of Endearment." Courtesy of the Somerville Theatre

I should mention that I was in the hospital a lot as a kid. It’s why I hate green Jell-O. Nothing I suffered approached what ultimately was Emma’s fate. But when I saw MacLaine’s most famous scene, where she screams at that nurse to “give her the shot!,” I immediately flashed back to the many times Mom went to bat for me, in the hospital and elsewhere. Every time, she acted as if the house were on fire, fighting for me as loudly and as passionately as Aurora fought for Emma.

Shirley MacLaine got an Oscar for doing that. All I can offer is my undying gratitude, Mom.

Now here’s where I become that ungrateful son my adolescent self was often accused of being. There’s a movie that perfectly captures my relationship with my mom. It’s called “Mother.” No, not the stupid one with Jennifer Lawrence. I’m talking about the one Albert Brooks co-wrote and directed in 1996. Ever since I saw “Broadcast News,” in which Brooks plays a nervous newscaster nerd trapped in Holly Hunter’s friend zone, I thought he was following me around and playing characters based on me. They were white versions, but equally neurotic.

Watching “Mother,” I feel like Brooks is trolling me. Not only does his character, novelist John Henderson, have my last name; his mother, played by Debbie Reynolds, is scornful about his writing career. “Writing is frivolous pursuit,” Mom told me when I was thinking about college majors. We fought so much about it that I gave up on pursuing a career in journalism and became a computer programmer.

Debbie Reynolds and Albert Brooks in a scene from the 1996 film “Mother." Elliott Marks/Paramount Pictures

Reynolds and Brooks play out the scenario that would have occurred had I not listened to Mom. He thinks she despises him. She thinks he’s a good kid but wasting his life. They have a passive-aggressive push-and-pull. Even though Reynolds is far less boisterous than my Mom, the way she constantly comments on and questions everything her son does got under my skin. Neither of them sees the obvious: They drive each other nuts because they’re exactly alike!

“Mother” hammers this point home when (spoiler alert!) we learn that Reynolds was once a writer herself. She gave up writing to raise her children. When Brooks discovers her stories and articles, he is profoundly relieved. “Now I know why you hate me!,” he exclaims. I felt that line in my soul.

Of course, my mother doesn’t hate me. But to this day, I secretly hope I’ll discover that she was a writer in her youth. It would explain a lot. Since I’m so much like her, my love of writing would finally make sense.

Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic. He can be reached at odie.henderson@globe.com.