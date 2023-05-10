Author readings around Boston May 14-20

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
MONDAY
- Han Kang (”Greek Lessons”) is in conversation with Yung In Chae at 6 p.m. at Brattle Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store (Tickets are $6).
- Yvette Lisa Ndlovu (”Drinking from Graveyard Wells: Stories”) is in conversation with Marcella Haddad at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition.
- Annelise Orleck (”Storming Caesars Palace Revised & Updated: How Black Mothers Fought Their Own War on Poverty”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Janika Oza (”A History of Burning”) is in conversation with Chaya Bhuvaneswar at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
TUESDAY
- Patti Bender (”Happy Landings: Emilie Loring’s Life, Writing, and Wisdom”) reads at noon at Boston Athenaeum (Tickets are $10, $5 for virtual attendees, and free for members).
- Christina Hobbs and Lauren Billings (”The True Love Experiment”) are in conversation with Jenny L. Howe at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (Tickets are $29.75, including a copy of the book).
- Daron Acemoglu and Simon Johnson (”Power and Progress: Our Thousand-Year Struggle Over Technology and Prosperity”) are in conversation with Robert Kuttner at 6 p.m. at Brattle Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store (Tickets are $6).
- Anne Berest (”The Postcard”) is in conversation with Audrey Schulman at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
- Felicia Berliner (”Shmutz”) is in conversation with Tova Mirvis at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Brant MacDuff (”The Shotgun Conservationist: Why Environmentalists Should Love Hunting”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (Tickets are $5).
- Kaitlyn Greenidge (”Libertie”) reads at 7 p.m. virtually via Titcomb’s Bookshop.
- Erica Berry (”Wolfish: Wolf, Self, and the Stories We Tell about Fear”) is in conversation with E.B. Bartels at 7 p.m. at All She Wrote Books.
- Stephanie M. Kriesberg (”Adult Daughters of Narcissistic Mothers: Quiet the Critical Voice in Your Head, Heal Self-Doubt, and Live the Life You Deserve”) and Wendy T. Behary (”Disarming the Narcissist: Surviving and Thriving with the Self-Absorbed”) are in conversation at 7 p.m. virtually via All She Wrote Books.
- Eileen Myles (”A Working Life”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Jennifer De Leon (”Borderless”) is in conversation with Desmond Hall at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.
WEDNESDAY
- Margaret Fucillo (”My North End Family Stories: La gioia e il dolore”) reads at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library, North End Branch.
- Morra Aarons-Mele (”The Anxious Achiever: Turn Your Biggest Fears Into Your Leadership Superpower”) and Dr. Ksera Dyette are in conversation with Tiziana Dearing at 6:30 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace (Tickets are $15, $5 for students and virtual attendees).
- Ruta Sepetys (”You: The Story: A Writer’s Guide to Craft Through Memory”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition.
- Daphne Kalotay (”The Archivists: Stories”) is in conversation with Julie Rold at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
- Sam Cha (”The Yellow Book”), Charles Coe (”Purgatory Road: Poems”), and Steven Salmoni (”A Day of Glass”) read at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers & Cafe.
- Rinker Buck (”Life on the Mississippi: An Epic American Adventure”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (Tickets are $5).
- Peter Grinspoon (”Seeing Through the Smoke: A Cannabis Specialist Untangles the Truth about Marijuana”) is in conversation with Marion McNabb at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Leila Sales (”The Museum of Lost and Found”) is in conversation with Meghan Weeks at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Darius Atefat-Peckham (”How Many Love Poems”), J.D. Debris (”The Scorpion’s Question Mark”), Robert Wood Lynn (”How to Maintain Eye Contact”) and Athena Nassar (”Little Houses”) read at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop (Tickets are $10, $5 for students, and free for virtual attendees).
- Ilyon Woo (”Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom”) is in conversation with Christian Walkes at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books.
- Chasten Buttigieg (”I Have Something to Tell You—For Young Adults: A Memoir”) is in conversation with Casey McQuiston at 7:30 p.m. at Center for Arts at the Armory (Tickets are $35, including a copy of the book).
THURSDAY
- Simon Sebag Montefiore (”The World: A Family History of Humanity”) reads at 6 p.m. at Boston Athenaeum (Tickets are $10, $5 for virtual attendees, free for members).
- K.J. Micciche (”The Book Proposal”) is in conversation with Lauren H. Mae at 6:30 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop.
- William Lieberman (”The Train on the Beach: Forgotten Railroads that Transformed Winthrop, Orient Heights, and Revere Beach, Massachusetts”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at Boston Public Library, East Boston Branch.
- Nicole Chung (”A Living Remedy: A Memoir”) is in conversation with Nicole Cliffe at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition.
- Karin Lin-Greenberg (”You Are Here”) is in conversation with Whitney Scharer at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (Tickets are $5).
- Margaret Owen (”Painted Devils”) is in conversation with Robin Brenner at 7 p.m. at Public Library of Brookline.
- Ayşe Guvenilir, Mariam Dogar, and Maisha Munawwara Prome (”Our Ancestors Did Not Breathe This Air”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Brad Fox (”The Bathysphere Book: Effects of the Luminous Ocean Depths”) is in conversation with Sadia Quraeshi Shepard at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- E.B. Moore (”Loose in the Bright Fantastic”) is in conversation with Randy Susan Meyers at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books.
FRIDAY
- Jonathan Eig (”King: A Life”) is in conversation with Randall Kennedy at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Olivia Wolfgang-Smith (”Glassworks”) is in conversation with Hanna Halperin at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
SATURDAY
- Cathy Ballou Mealey (”Make More s’Mores”) reads at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.
- Carlos Hernandez (”Sal and Gabi Break the Universe”), Jennifer De Leon (”Borderless”), Joel Christian Gill (”Fights: One Boy’s Triumph Over Violence”), Abria M. Smith (”Somebody Soup: Poems”), Haywood Fennell Sr. (”Coota And The Magic Quilt”), and Valerie Foxx (”Merissa’s Sea-cret Powers”) read at various times at the Greater Roxbury Book Fair at Boston Public Library, Roxbury Branch.
- Brinda Charry (”The East Indian”) reads at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.