‘Book Club: The Next Chapter′: 50 shades of OK

That script by director Bill Holderman and his co-screenwriter Erin Simms beat to death the gimmick of hearing older actors spout raunchy dialogue and seeing them act randy. One of the characters even roofied her husband’s beer with erectile dysfunction drugs. The comedy was as unfunny as “Fifty Shades of Grey” was unsexy.

The Italian tourism industry gets another notch in its belt with “Book Club: The Next Chapter,” the sequel to the 2018 original that grossed over $100 million worldwide . The first film followed the exploits of four women in a dirty book club who read “Fifty Shades of Grey” and got turned on by it. Adventures ensued as they spiced up their own lives.

Like “80 for Brady,” “Book Club” was a colossal waste of gifted actors with massive comedic talents. The two movies even share an actor, Jane Fonda, who plays the salty Vivian here. Her fellow book club members are retirees Diane (Diane Keaton), Carol (Mary Steenburgen), and Sharon (Candice Bergen).

So, imagine my surprise when I discovered that “Book Club: The Next Chapter” was not only watchable but occasionally amusing. The writers and director return, and the actors reprise their roles. There’s more of the same “older people can be horny, too!” humor. The only new addition was the locale.

From left: Mary Steenburgen, Candice Bergen, Diane Keaton, and Jane Fonda in "Book Club: The Next Chapter." Riccardo Ghilardi/FIFTH SEASON

And yet, this time around I found myself caring more about the characters and snickering at some of this film’s naughtier one-liners. For example, when Vivian’s cronies express shock that her sinful self is calling them from a church, Fonda’s delivery of “I hope they don’t run a background check” made me laugh out loud. I also chuckled when Sharon dropped the F-bomb on speakerphone in front of the parish priest.

Vivian is in God’s house because she’s scoping out locations for her upcoming wedding to Arthur (Don Johnson). Her engagement surprises her friends because, if you recall from the original “Book Club,” Vivian loves her freedom and has never married. In fact, she turned Arthur’s original proposal down four decades ago.

The blessed event inspires Carol to suggest a bachelorette party in Italy. After all, the club had just spent the pandemic shutdown trapped in their houses and conducting their meetings via Zoom. The Roman holiday would make up for an earlier planned trip that was canceled when Diane got pregnant with her firstborn.

Before you can say “buon viaggio,” the crew is off to Italy, accompanied by Italian-language versions of songs by Hall & Oates and other pop artists on the soundtrack. Diane leaves behind her boyfriend, Mitchell (Andy Garcia), while Carol’s husband, Bruce (Craig T. Nelson), uses her absence to enjoy some bacon and other normally off-limits food. He gets caught — Carol has the entire house under video surveillance. In both films, I found Carol to be more than a little creepy.

Craig T. Nelson as Bruce in "Book Club: The Next Chapter." Riccardo Ghilardi/FIFTH SEASON

Sharon, the only free agent in the bunch, flaunts her single status by hooking up in Venice with a handsome retired philosophy teacher played by Hugh Quarshie. She also repeatedly stokes the comic ire of an exasperated police captain played by the legendary Italian actor Giancarlo Giannini.

Even if you‘ve never seen a friends-on-vacation movie before, you’ll be able to predict everything that happens in this film. The familiarity may provide some comfort, but “Book Club: The Next Chapter” leans on these tropes rather than conjure up any credible conflict. The one crisis, which occurs during the film’s climax, is convoluted beyond belief.

I did find one theme compelling: Each of the characters is worried about running out of time, or not having enough time, to finish what they wish to accomplish. Their concern has less to do with their ages — still a factor — and more to do with the fact that this trip takes place as soon as pandemic travel restrictions are lifted.

The specter of COVID-19 taking people unexpectedly is ever-present. It serves as a reminder that time is precious and life is short. “Book Club: The Next Chapter” lets that melancholy run underneath the surface of its quiet scenes, especially when the friends are giving each other tough-love advice.

I think that’s the reason I was more receptive to this sequel than I was to the original film. Or maybe I’m just turning into a bit of a softie in my old age, becoming more tolerant of plots and situations I’ve seen a million times already. If that’s the case, then I’ve mellowed a helluva lot in the five years that separate the two movies.

★★½

BOOK CLUB: THE NEXT CHAPTER

Directed by Bill Holderman. Written by Holderman and Erin Simms. Starring Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen, Craig T. Nelson, Andy Garcia, Don Johnson, Hugh Quarshie, Giancarlo Giannini. 107 minutes. At AMC Boston Common, Landmark Kendall Square, suburbs. PG-13 (language as salty as the Mediterranean)

Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic. He can be reached at odie.henderson@globe.com.