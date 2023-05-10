City has a deal with developer to secure permanent rehearsal space for hundreds of musicians

The new rehearsal space, located at 290 N. Beacon St., is being given to the city by developer IQHQ as part of a mitigation package to offset the displacement of some 700 musicians and other performing artists caused by its planned life sciences campus on the site of the old Sound Museum property.

In what city officials are calling an “unprecedented” deal, hundreds of displaced musicians will be offered affordable rehearsal space in a building just down the street from the old Sound Museum, the sprawling Brighton complex they were forced to vacate earlier this year after a developer purchased the building.

The nearly 35,000-square-foot building, which IQHQ purchased for $18 million last year, nearly rivals the old Sound Museum property in size. It is currently occupied by Boston Light & Sound and an auto parts store. The Boston Planning and Development Agency intends to schedule a vote on IQHQ’s larger development project for next month’s meeting, according to city officials.

If the deal passes, the IQHQ will transfer property ownership to the city, ushering in what city leaders are calling the largest such concession in Boston’s history.

“It’s unprecedented‚” said Kara Elliott-Ortega, the city’s chief of arts and culture. “This is the largest mitigation package that the arts and culture office and the BPDA have partnered on to secure for the city.”

Musicians who rented studio space at the privately-run Sound Museum learned late last year they’d have to vacate the building at 155 N. Beacon St. after California-based IQHQ filed plans to raze the building to make way for a 400,000-square-foot life sciences campus.

Working with the Art Stays Here Coalition and others, the city helped secure a two-year deal in January on a temporary studio facility in Dorchester while they worked with IQHQ on transferring ownership of the North Beacon Street property.

“This permanent studio rehearsal space is a historic achievement for our Allston-Brighton artist community and citywide goal of preserving and creating new creative spaces,” Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement. “I am grateful to Councilor [Liz] Breadon, the Office of Arts and Culture, the BPDA, and our community partners for their quick efforts to secure a space for our artists to have a place to call their own.”

The new space will require a complete build-out. (It also sits on a parcel that’s roughly 48,000 square feet, meaning the finished complex may end up larger than the old rehearsal space.)

Elliott-Ortega added that if the BPDA approves the deal, the city will embark on a public process to identify a team to develop and operate the space under a long-term lease.

“The idea is to get something turned around as quickly as possible,” she said. “We have a goal of being able to transition musicians from that temporary space into this space. So that has a timeline on it.”

The creation of a space owned by the public in perpetuity is a rare victory for the city’s artists and musicians, many of whom have been forced out over the past several decades amid soaring rents and property values.

Elliott-Ortega’s office estimates that nearly 150,000 square feet of cultural space (including the old Sound Museum) has been lost in Allston-Brighton alone over the past seven years, with approximately 100,000 square feet now at risk, including significant portions of a large property at 119 Braintree St.

The city has actively sought to counter artist displacement in recent years, marking a few wins by working with groups like the Art Stays Here Coalition. Among them is Humphreys Street Studios, where artists struck a deal last November to secure majority ownership of the Dorchester complex of artist studios.

Coalition member Ami Bennitt, who’s worked closely with artists at Humphreys Street Studios and displaced musicians in Brighton, called the approach a “long game” that seems to be working.

“People are starting to recognize that if we don’t actually take action and do things, then everything will go the way of the Piano Factory,” she said, describing a once-thriving artist community in the South End that’s dwindled to just a few studios over the years. “Together, we’re changing the trajectory of arts displacement.”

She was quick to add, however, that artist evictions remain a major challenge for Greater Boston’s cultural sector. In recent years, cultural space has been threatened or lost in Cambridge, Somerville, and Jamaica Plain, among others.

“In the wake of all that goodness, there’s just as many people hanging it up, moving out of town, so bitter, depressed, and beat down,” she said. “It will take a while to right the ship.”

Musician Jim Healey, who began rehearsing at the Dorchester complex after the Sound Museum closed, said he’s practiced at numerous area studios over the years.

“In my many years, this is the first time I can recall the City outwardly standing up for us, thousands of Boston musicians, who, like me, have been displaced 2, 3, 5 times,” Healey, who is married to Bennitt, said in a statement to the Globe. “It’s a welcome change.”

Elliott-Ortega said many details still need to be worked out, but the goal is to have a “seamless” transition for displaced musicians from their temporary space in Dorchester to their permanent home in Brighton.

She added that while the city hopes to re-create aspects of the old rehearsal complex in Brighton, there might be an opportunity to add more space and provide additional services.

“We’re transitioning from kind of what are our hopes and dreams, to actually doing the work,” she said. “This is one of those rare opportunities to say, ‘Okay, we have an opportunity. What do we want now?’ ”

Malcolm Gay can be reached at malcolm.gay@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @malcolmgay.