‘Class of ’09’ is three times more complicated than it should be

So put on your thinking cap. But put it on loosely, because you won’t want to think too much either, if you decide to watch the Hulu series. All the busyness doesn’t add up to anything truly compelling in the first four of eight episodes made available for review; perhaps because there’s so much going on, most of it is underdeveloped and even shallow at times. There are worthy performances in the mix, most notably from leads Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara, but the actors are working with scattered material that might have benefited from focus and some ruthless paring, particularly when it comes to the awkward expositional dialogue.

“Class of ‘09″ is a busy piece of work. It’s loaded up with ideas, as it takes on FBI corruption and the “Minority Report”-like use of artificial intelligence in criminal justice. It’s loaded up with emotional arcs, with almost love affairs, failed friendships, and betrayals. And it’s loaded up with jumps among different time periods. Like so many shows these days, it leaps wildly among the tenses — past, present, and future — giving us the same set of characters at different stages of their lives (cue the gray highlights).

The show starts out as a network-like take on the titular class at Quantico, as we go to 2009 to watch them get schooled by a pair of uncompromising instructors (Brooke Smith, Jon Jon Briones). There are harsh physical fitness tests, lie detectors, and car-chase exercises, as the newbies form early bonds. Ashley Poet (Mara), Tayo Michaels (Henry), Hour Nazari (Sepideh Moafi), and Daniel Lennix (Brian J. Smith) are the main players.

Then we jump to the present, 2023, our gang having gone in different directions, including internal affairs, politics, and, for Tayo, looking into a Montana hate group. Then we jump to the future, 2034, when Tayo is the director of the FBI and overseeing a system that predicts crimes — a system that we saw Hour create in 2023 with more limited (and, for 2023, naïve) ambitions.

Then we jump back, then we jump ahead, then back, then in place, then ahead, in what is a restless kind of TV Watusi. It’s frustrating, and at times all the dancing in time seems like a way to make the show seem more sophisticated than it truly is. We’re all interested in AI these days, and rightly so, but I’m not sure “Class of ‘09,” from writer Tom Rob Smith of “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” adds anything to the conversation that we’re not already acutely aware of.

I kept wondering if “Class of ‘09″ might have been stronger with a more conventional narrative structure, unfolding in order instead of in a frenzy of decades. I guess I’ll have to wait until that superfan with the right technology gives it a try.

CLASS OF ‘09

Starring: Brian Tyree Henry, Kate Mara, Jake McDorman, Sepideh Moafi, Brooke Smith, Raul Castillo, Mark Pellegrino

On: Hulu, now streaming

