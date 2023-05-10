Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond





THE HOLD STEADY AND DINOSAUR JR. Two of indie rock’s biggest bands, the Minneapolis storytellers the Hold Steady and the Amherst-born shredders Dinosaur Jr., unite for a rare co-headlining gig. With the magnificently scorching Come, whose 1996 album “Near Life Experience” will be reissued next month. May 13, 8 p.m. Roadrunner. roadrunnerboston.com

SHAME This South London post-post-punk act’s latest full-length, “Food for Worms,” has the spiky guitars and vinegar-soaked vocals of its earliest work, but those sneering assaults are leavened by tracks like the pensive ‘90s emo throwback “Orchid” and the sludgy “Adderall.” May 16, 8:30 p.m. The Sinclair, Cambridge. 617-547-5200, sinclaircambridge.com

YAEJI The New York-based DJ and producer has an inspired, expansive take on house; her debut, “With a Hammer,” is a beat-heavy, album-length exploration of anger. May 17, 7 p.m., Big Night Live. bignight.com

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk, World & Country





KINAN AZMEH, MIKE BLOCK, AND FABIO PIROZZOLO Inveterate musical explorer and collaborator Mike Block is at it again, this time with clarinetist and fellow Silkroad Ensemble member Kinan Azmeh and Italian percussionist Fabio Pirozzolo. The trio plays two area shows this week. May 12, 8 p.m. $27-$47. Groton Hill Music Center, 122 Old Ayer Road, Groton. 978-486-9524, www.grotonhill.org; May 13, 8 p.m. $24-$29. Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. 978-546-7391, www.rockportmusic.org

HEARTLESS BASTARDS/THE WATSON TWINS The Watson Twins have their matching cowboy boots on and their sibling harmonies tuned up for their foray further into country on upcoming album “HOLLER.” Saturday, they open for Erika Wennestrom and the latest iteration of Heartless Bastards, who always bring a little bit of roots and a whole lotta rock. May 13, 8 p.m. $27. Crystal Ballroom at the Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Square, Somerville. 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com

JOHN SHAKESPEAR Fiction writer by day and singer-songwriter by night, John Shakespear left Boston for a three-year stint in Nashville, then headed back north and made a record, “Hail Bohemia,” about the local music scene. He celebrates the new release Thursday. May 18, 8 p.m. $12. The Lilypad, 1353 Cambridge St., Cambridge. 617-955-7729, www.lilypadinman.com

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues





ANA POPOVIC The Serbian Strat-slinger, singer, and songwriter — a blues fixture for over two decades — has been, among other achievements, the sole female guitarist featured on the “Experience Hendrix” tour. May 13, 8 p.m. $36. The Center for Arts in Natick, 14 Summer St., Natick. 508-647-0097, www.natickarts.org

BRUNO RÅBERG The bass virtuoso who’s played with everyone from Sam Rivers to Donny McCaslin celebrates the release of his remarkable new solo recording, showcasing his deep, resonant timbre and wide-ranging influences, from classic jazz to world music and beyond. May 14, 3:30 p.m. $12. Lilypad, 1353 Cambridge St., Cambridge. 617-395-1393, www.lilypadinman.com

ROOTS OF JAZZ: TRUMPET TITANS Trumpeter Byron Stripling’s career has combined jazz and theater, notably in the musical “Satchmo: America’s Musical Legend.” He joins Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops for a program hitting the high notes of his instrument’s jazz journey, from Louis Armstrong’s swinging hot to Dizzy Gillespie’s fiery bop to Miles Davis’s mentholated cool, and more. May 17-18, 8 p.m. $24-$75. Symphony Hall. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

GUERILLA OPERA The world premiere of “HER | alive.un.dead”, a surreal opera by composer Emily Koh that explores encounters in the afterlife between three generations of Chinese-American women in one family. Directed by Mo Zhou; sung in English, Mandarin, and Teochew. May 12-14. Pao Arts Center. www.guerillaopera.org

EUDAIMONIA This period instrument ensemble traces the far-ranging influence of Baroque music through the centuries, with a program that contains everything from Bach to Brubeck and the Beatles. May 12, 8 p.m. First Parish in Cambridge. www.eudaimonia-music.org

LA DONNA MUSICALE The local ensemble captained by viola da gamba player and scholar Laury Gutierrez celebrates Mother’s Day with “Oh Maria! Mother and Warrior,” an evening of vocal and instrumental music written by women of the Italian Baroque, much of it devoted to the Virgin Mary. May 14, 4 p.m. Church of the Covenant. www.ladm.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

BEETLEJUICE This musical adaptation of the Tim Burton film is both an eyeful and an earful, and it adds up to a rowdy good time. As the gravel-voiced ghost of the title, Justin Collette operates at an enjoyably unhinged, full-throttle pace throughout, while Isabella Esler nicely balances the rebellious snark of whip-smart teenager Lydia Deetz with the poignancy of Lydia’s quest to reconnect with her dead mother. Directed by Alex Timbers. Through May 14. Broadway In Boston. At Citizens Bank Opera House. www.BroadwayInBoston.com

DANCE NATION An outstanding production of Clare Barron’s psychologically astute, multilayered, and fiercely unflinching play, directed by Danielle Fauteux Jacques. “Dance Nation” is about a middle-school dance team in Ohio preparing for a national competition — in the same way that “Moby-Dick” is “about” whaling. It’s time to add another one to the win column for Jacques and her small but mighty Apollinaire Theatre Company. Through May 14. Apollinaire Theatre Company. At Chelsea Theatre Works, Chelsea. 617-887-2336, www.apollinairetheatre.com

ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES When Central Square Theater and the New York-based Bedlam theater company collaborate, good things tend to happen. Or great things, as in their riveting coproduction of “Angels in America,” Tony Kushner’s modern classic. Under the direction of Bedlam’s Eric Tucker, “Angels in America: Millennium Approaches” (part one of Kushner’s two-part, landmark drama about gay life during the mid-1980s height of the AIDS crisis) is a triumph of staging and performance. Through May 28. Coproduction by Bedlam and Central Square Theater. At Central Square Theater, Cambridge. 617-576-9278, www.CentralSquareTheater.org

DON AUCOIN





Dance





OKWUI OKPOKWASILI The provocative choreographer, performer, and writer returns to the ICA with the world premiere of “adaku, part 1: the road opens.” Created with director, designer, and filmmaker Peter Born, Okpokwasili combines movement, song, storytelling, and ritual to explore the oral traditions of her parents’ Nigeria through the lens of her own experiences growing up as a United States citizen. May 12-13. $20-$30. Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston. www.icaboston.org

DANCE NOW BOSTON This productive partnership between David Parker’s New York-based The Bang Group and the Dance Complex builds creative connections between the Boston dance community and NYC, commissioning area choreographers to share or create work for multi-participant programs in both cities. This ninth season features two weekends of separate programs — May 13-14 and May 20-21. The first weekend includes The Bang Group in two dances by Parker (expect an aural symphony of toe and tap shoes!) as well as works by the Janelle Gilchrist Dance Troupe, Jenny Oliver, and Accumulation Dance members Meghan McLyman and Kristen Duffy Young. May 13-14. $10-$50. Dance Complex, Cambridge. (May 14 also streams online.) www.dancecomplex.org/events/

NEWPORT CONTEMPORARY BALLET The company (formerly known as Island Moving Co) presents a new program entitled “Catch Fire!” With fire as a central theme, the program includes an all-new “Firebird,” choreographed and staged by artistic director Danielle Genest to Stravinsky’s landmark score, as well as the world premiere of “Ashes” by visiting guest choreographer Tristian Griffin. May 18-20. $20-$108. WaterFire Arts Center, Providence. https://newportcontemporaryballet.org/

AUREA ENSEMBLE Festival Ballet Providence artistic curator Yury Yanowsky choreographed new work for company dancers to interweave into a program entitled “Daybreak.” Inspired by Langston Hughes’s iconic poem, the production is designed as an immersive experience of dance, music by the chamber ensemble, and the spoken word (with guest Rose Weaver). May 13. $30 suggested donation. St. Paul’s Church, Pawtucket, R.I. https://aureaensemble.org/daybreak/

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art

HOKUSAI: INSPIRATION AND INFLUENCE The Japanese master artist and printmaker, active from the late-18th to the mid-19th centuries, had gone viral long before the term — or viruses, for that matter — existed: His influence helped seed European Impressionism in the years following his death in 1849, as reproductions of his work made a powerful imprint on artists including Claude Monet and Paul Gauguin. But he continues to influence artists right up to the present day, as this show makes clear. Expect to see work by Andy Warhol, Yayoi Kusama, and several artists responding to his foundational experiments meshing marine biology and erotica, now evolved into a slate of contemporary manga comics showcasing what its fans refer to as “tentacle porn.” Through July 16. Museum of Fine Arts Boston, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org.

FRONTIERS OF IMPRESSIONISM As an art movement, Impressionism gathered momentum in late-19th-century France and took off like a freight train through Europe and North America, more or less creating the idea of Modern art. It endures not just as an artifact, but as both an inexhaustibly popular rubric and source of inspiration for artists all over the world. This show, in Worcester, showcases more than 30 artists, including Claude Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Camille Pissarro, Mary Cassatt, and Childe Hassam, who helped lay the foundation for its enduring influence and appeal. Through June 25. Worcester Art Museum, 55 Salisbury St., Worcester. 508-799-4406, www.worcesterart.org

MARÍA BERRÍO: THE CHILDREN’S CRUSADE Legend has it that the Children’s Crusade of 1212 saw thousands of young people trekking through France and Italy converting Muslims to Christianity. Berrío’s work draws on centuries of paintings and drawings depicting the story for her own work, which conflates the age-old parable with the very real and devastating movement of migrants, especially unaccompanied minors. Through Aug. 6. Institute of Contemporary Art Boston, 25 Harbor Shore Drive. 617-478-3100, icaboston.org

MURRAY WHYTE

NANCY BERLIN: WE MOVE VERY SLOWLY Berlin uses paint and paper to expand upon the often ignored or cast away. As she moves through life, the Truro-based artist stops to notice small incidentals. She picks up ephemera, such as brochures, that can anchor her to a moment and transport her elsewhere. Her mixed-media abstractions, full of colors that are both ripe and bruised, odd forms, and occasional patterns, honor the humble and overlooked like landmarks of memory. Through May 22. Farm Projects, 355 Main St., Wellfleet. 617-650-9800, www.farmprojectspace.org

CATE McQUAID

Nancy Berlin’s “Up Close 5” is part of her exhibition “We Move Very Slowly” at Farm Projects. Mixed media on paper on wood panel. Agata Storer









EVENTS

Comedy





DULCE SLOAN Her turn at “The Daily Show” desk got curtailed by the writers’ strike, but if you missed her at Off Cabot Comedy in January, you can catch her return to the area this weekend at Laugh Boston. May 12 at 7 p.m., May 13 at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. $33. 425 Summer St. 617-725-2844, www.laughboston.com

AAPI COMEDY SHOW To mark Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Rozzi Square Theater is presenting a night of AAPI comedy, with stand-up from Roya Hamadani, Emily Mu, and Nate Shu, improv from Tien Dao, and magic from Mikey Lee and Felice Ling. Hosted by stand-up Steph Dalwin and improv actor Courtney Pong. May 12, 7:30 p.m. $15. Rozzie Square Theater, 5 Basile St. 617-318-6376, www.rozziesquaretheater.com

LIT NIGHT What happens when you take a talk show, get the host (in this case, Joey Lopez) very high, and then attack him with a series of guests and acts for which he has not been prepped? That is the premise of one of Improv Asylum’s newer late-night shows. May 18, 10 p.m. $10. Improv Asylum, 216 Hanover St. 617-263-6887, www.improvasylum.com

NICK A. ZAINO III









Family

GAZILLION BUBBLE SHOW Dive into the world of bubbles with Fan Yang and his wife, Ana, son Deni, daughter Melody, and brother Jano. They perform bubble magic across the US with laser lights, small bubbles within larger bubbles, and bubbles floating all around the audience. They even enclose someone inside a bubble. May 13. $25-$65. Emerson Colonial Theatre, 106 Boylston St. mommypoppins.com

MOTHER’S DAY BRUNCH CRUISE Hop on board for a fun brunch as a family while cruising around Gloucester Harbor and Cape Ann. The ship’s tables seat four to six people. May 14, 11 a.m. $45 per child, $89 per adult. Beauport Cruiselines, 6 Rowe Square, Gloucester. beauportcruiselines.com

JEFF JAM KIDS SINGALONG AT BOSTON PUBLIC MARKET Join Jeff Jam, a musician from Massachusetts, for silly songs at Boston Public Market. Jeff is a Music Together instructor, runs music classes across the state, and has five albums of fun children’s music like his song “Crazy Monkey Day.” He also runs a YouTube channel called @JeffJamSing with songs for all ages. May 14, 11-11:30 a.m. Free. Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover St. eventbrite.com

MONKEY MIND BELLY BREATH CHILDREN’S YOGA Author of children’s book “Seven Little Monkeys” Joanie Woodward will lead children through yoga and mindfulness along with reading. Woodward’s classes focus on peace and joy found through connecting with your body and mind. The event is for ages 2 and up. May 15, 10–10:45 a.m. Free. Needham Free Public Library, 1139 Highland Ave., Needham. needhamma.assabetinteractive.com

MADDIE BROWNING



