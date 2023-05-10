Racing arcade headed to the Seaport

A new arcade coming to the Seaport next year will cater to Bostonians who have a need for speed. F1 Arcade will bring its racing-simulation-meets-cocktail-bar concept to 87 Pier 4 Boulevard next March, the London-based company announced Wednesday. It will be the first US location of the high-tech venture — a spinoff of the popular motorsport — which plans to open 20-plus stateside over the next five years, according to a press release. “The success of the London venue so far has been incredible, and we are excited to see the F1 Arcade project continue to grow as it hits the US, starting in Boston,” said Stefano Domenicali, the president and CEO of Formula 1, which licenses the arcade. The 16,000-square-foot venue will offer 69 racing simulators outfitted with motion and audio-visual effects, which patrons will be able to ‘drive’ individually, in teams, or with the entire venue on a range of digital Grand Prix tracks. Mixologist Peter Vestinos will head up the cocktail bar, and the upscale menu will boast dishes like sea bass ceviche and Wagyu beef burgers. The flagship London location, which opened in 2022, also hosts watch parties for the real-life races. F1 will be the latest in a spate of experiential retail locales to set up shop in the Seaport in the last few years. The high-tech darts bar Flight Club debuted at 60 Seaport Boulevard in 2019, the ping pong social club SPIN followed in 2021, and Puttshack, the neon-drenched, immersive mini golf “experience,” debuted last October. (F1 Arcade founder Adam Breeden also cofounded Flight Club and Puttshack.) — DANA GERBER

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

RAILROADS

Advertisement

Norfolk Southern to establish fund for homeowners hurt by Ohio derailment

Norfolk Southern has recommitted to creating a fund for residents near the site of an Ohio train wreck that would cover any decline in home values since before the derailment earlier this year. In early February, 38 cars derailed in East Palestine, 11 carrying hazardous chemicals, with some spilling into nearby waterways. The United States, the state of Ohio, and residents near the crash have all filed lawsuits against Norfolk Southern over the derailment. Half of the 5,000 residents of East Palestine were evacuated as emergency personnel burned off some of the chemicals to avert an uncontrolled explosion. Norfolk Southern Corp. CEO Alan Shaw apologized for the impact the derailment has had on the community and the company has pledged to pay for the cleanup. Shaw said in a letter late Tuesday to the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation that while the company has total accrued charges of almost $400 million for the derailment, that amount doesn’t include expected costs for funds tied to falling property values, long-term health care, or water treatment. It also doesn’t reflect payments the railroad will receive from its insurance. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

AIRLINES

EU court says Germany erred in bailing out Lufthansa during COVID

A top European Union court on Wednesday ruled the EU was wrong to approve a plan for Germany to come to the rescue of Lufthansa with billions of euros in state aid to help the airline deal with the impact of COVID-19 restrictions. In June 2020, Germany notified the EU’s executive branch, the European Commission, of its intention to provide 6 billion euros ($6.6 billion) in aid to Lufthansa. The 27 EU member countries must seek commission approval when supplying financial support to companies. The EU’s General Court ruled that the commission “committed several errors” in making its positive assessment of the move, following an appeal to the Luxembourg-based tribunal by low-cost carrier Ryanair. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

ENERGY

Shell cannot be sued over Nigerian oil spill, UK court says

Shell won its fight at the UK’s Supreme Court over a lawsuit into one of the largest oil spills off the coast of Nigeria after Britain’s top judges dismissed arguments that the oil giant could still be held responsible over a decade later. The Bonga oil leak in 2011 — said to be the largest spill in the Niger Delta for at least 20 years — was an environmental “catastrophe” that caused billions of dollars of damage, a group of almost 28,000 Nigerians had argued. Lawyers for two of the Nigerian claimants said that the spill of some 40,000 barrels of oil, which happened during a transfer of oil between two vessels, wreaked havoc across communities. The two had attempted to argue that the oil spill could be considered a “continuing nuisance” allowing for statutory time limits to legal action to be extended. But the panel of five judges rejected those arguments Wednesday. “The leak was a one-off event or an isolated escape,” Judge Andrew Burrows said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

VW shareholder meeting interrupted by protests over China factory

Volkswagen’s annual shareholder meeting was briefly disrupted Wednesday by protests over the company’s factory in China’s Xinjiang province, with a shouting, topless activist interrupting the speech by CEO Oliver Blume before she was hustled away by security personnel. Additionally a cake-like object was thrown during a speech by board chairman Hans-Dieter Poetsch, apparently in the direction of board member Wolfgang Porsche, who represents his family’s shareholding in the company, the dpa agency reported. Volkswagen has said that it has found no evidence of human rights violations at its plant in China’s western Xinjiang region. The Chinese government has been accused of human rights abuses against the Muslim Uyghur population in the region, including forced labor in detention camps. The US State Department has described China’s actions in the region as genocide. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

SHORT-TERM RENTALS

Airbnb stock down as road ahead looks uncertain

Airbnb shares posted a nearly 11 percent decline Wednesday after the vacation home-rental company gave a cautious outlook for revenue, suggesting rising prices and a murky economic outlook are beginning to weigh on consumer appetite for trips. The shares fell as much as 14 percent as the market opened, before closing down 10.92 percent. Airbnb had benefited over the past few years from shifts in work and lifestyle due to the pandemic. But the post-COVID rush to travel is losing steam, and some consumers are reining in leisure budgets amid persisting inflation and an unsteady economy. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MEDIA

The New York Times Co. on Wednesday said it added 190,000 digital subscribers last quarter, driven partly by subscriptions to a bundle of products that includes The Athletic sports site, bringing the company’s total digital subscriber base to 9 million. Adjusted operating profit was $54 million, a drop of 11 percent from a year earlier, as the new subscription revenue was offset by higher operating costs and lower advertising revenue. Over the last decade, the Times has tried to offset declines in its print business — which is profitable but fading — with new revenue from digital subscribers. In recent years, the company has honed that strategy by offering readers a bundle of online utilities including a cooking app, the Wirecutter online shopping service, games like Wordle and The Athletic, pitching itself to subscribers as a guide to the wider world. — NEW YORK TIMES