Tom Brady’s TB12 store on Boylston Street closes after less than four years

The windows have been covered in brown paper and signage has been removed, save for a few fitness-related decals. The Boston location has also been scrubbed from TB12′s online list of locations , although the company has made no official statement on the closure or the reasons behind it.

The Boylston Street location of TB12, the star quarterback’s sleek sports therapy facility, has reportedly shut its doors, less than four years after moving into the Back Bay office building .

By this point, locals should probably get used to Tom Brady leaving Boston.

WCVB Channel 5 first reported the closure. The Globe contacted Jonesworks, the New York-based public relations firm that represents TB12, as well as Grant Shriver, the brand’s CEO and president, but has yet to receive a comment.

The 699 Boylston St. location opened in August 2019, billing itself as a “performance and recovery center” complete with merchandise, training facilities and a “turf area,” and a smoothie bar. TB12, which also has locations in Las Vegas, New York, and Tampa, among other cities, is designed to bring Brady’s intensive fitness regimen to everyday people.

“Everything that we do at TB12 is inspired by Tom and how he lives his life,” John Burns, the former chief executive of TB12, said in a 2019 interview with the Globe, “and how he prepares and gets himself ready to perform every day in football, but then, I think, also importantly, how he focuses on his recovery, so he can get back and do it again the next day.”

According to the TB12 website, a membership for the Boston location cost $200 a year.

When the Globe reported on the opening of the two-story, 10,000-square-foot facility, photographers were not allowed inside. The shelves of protein power packages, T-shirts, and sleek Brady photo displays were captured through the retail space’s glass panels.

TB12 still has a recovery center location at 240 Patriot Place in Foxborough — also the site of the brand’s headquarters — adjacent to the stadium where Brady led the Patriots to six Super Bowl wins before leaving in 2020 to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In February, Brady announced, for the second time, his retirement from the NFL.

The Foxborough location of TB12 debuted in 2013, a joint venture between Brady and his longtime friend and “body coach” Alex Guerrero, a staunch proponent of alternative medical treatments. While Guerrero caused controversy by promoting dubious medical claims, Brady often credited him for his athletic longevity.

