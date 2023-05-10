Five spots for afternoon tea

In a beautifully appointed Beacon Hill bookstore, peruse the shelves, then adjourn for afternoon tea from chef Colleen Suhanosky (Rifrullo Cafe) and cafe artistic director Susu Aylward. “I think our uniqueness is the ambiance, the setting,” Aylward says. “I feel like it’s walking back in time, and to me it does feel like tradition. Our food and styling are elegant and lovely.” Tea choice is somewhat limited — there’s Earl Grey, chamomile, mint, and a custom blend of black tea — but these might be the best scones in town. On a nice day, don’t miss the extra-charming brick patio.

Here is a selection of places to go for afternoon tea.

71 Charles St., Beacon Hill, Boston, 617-945-4713, www.bhbooks.com. Afternoon tea Sun noon-5 p.m. $55 per person ($35 for children), including a flute of prosecco or sparkling cider.

Boston Public Library

In the Courtyard Tea Room, take in the elegant surroundings along with tea, operated by catering company the Catered Affair. (Or go more casual with bites at the walk-in Map Room Tea Lounge.) The service here is polished, and the afternoon tea is hearty enough to be a meal. In addition to the usual tea-tray treats, it includes soup and salad (on a recent visit, parsnip apple ginger bisque and red quinoa with Brussels sprouts, squash, and pickled fennel). The tea list offers more than a dozen options, as well as iced teas and lattes like the Earl Grey, lavender, and vanilla “Cozy Copley.” You can also order tea-infused cocktails. Menus come tucked inside vintage books, a nod to the literary surroundings.

230 Dartmouth St., Back Bay, Boston, 781-763-1360, www.librarytea.com. Afternoon tea Wed-Sun 11 a.m.-4:45 p.m., $64 per person.

Fancy That Tea House & Tea Shoppe

Take your afternoon tea in whimsical pink surroundings, with easy parking a bonus. Special outfits optional, but hey, why not. The tea list includes about 120 varieties, most of them house blends with names like “Milady’s Earl Grey,” “Maple Goodness,” “Destination Wedding,” and “Fuzzy Sweater.” Tea is also available for purchase, along with an array of tea-themed gifts. Add on prosecco, a blue raspberry unicorn Jell-O shot, or other adult beverage if you like. Guests must be 12 or older: “It’s meant to be a time out,” says owner Sarah Erlandson. “It’s not to make anyone feel unwelcome, but I want you to check your cares and troubles and obligations at the door for 90 minutes.” For tea to go, text in your order, which is carefully packaged and refrigerated until you arrive.

272 Main St., Walpole, 888-323-2TEA (or text 617-775-9118), www.afternoontea.com. Afternoon tea seatings weekdays at noon and 3 p.m., weekends at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. $37 per person ($34 prepaid).

Silver Dove Afternoon Tea

Right downtown, you’ll find this intimate tearoom, with an entrance wall covered in pink and white roses, a green velvet banquette, and wallpaper patterned in pale gray birds and blossoms. Its strength is its serious tea list, with a focus on Chinese and Taiwanese teas. “Those are the ones I’m really passionate about,” says co-owner Lee Morgan. It’s also a welcome respite for people with food allergies and intolerances. The kitchen is gluten-free, and there are options for vegans, vegetarians, and people with nut, dairy, and egg allergies. Craft cocktails conceived by Drink alums don’t hurt, either.

24 Tremont St., Downtown, Boston, 781-203-1223, www.silverdovetea.com. Afternoon tea Wed-Sun 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. $48 per person ($36 for children), $56 including a cocktail or glass of wine. (A 15 percent administration charge is included, in lieu of a tip.)

Trifecta

The Four Seasons on Boylston Street no longer offers afternoon tea, but the Four Seasons on Dalton does, inside cocktail lounge Trifecta. The vibe is far from the clubby Bristol Lounge — it’s modern, swank, and busy. What it lacks in coziness it makes up for with fancy treats (think foie gras choux with caramelized bananas) that rate high on the eye-appeal scale; 10 different J’Enway teas, each with a different alcohol pairing (kind of random but also fun); and gorgeous teapots, each one decorated with a different bright design. And it is a cocktail lounge, so if it’s boozy tea you’re after, here is your spot.

1 Dalton St., Back Bay, Boston, 617-936-4876, www.fourseasons.com/onedalton. Afternoon tea Sat-Sun 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. $99 per person ($49 for children), including a glass of bubbly and a liquor pairing.

