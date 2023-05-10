Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through May 2) as reported to Mass Audubon.
Thousands of red phalaropes and lesser numbers of red-necked phalaropes were blown into east-facing beaches, continuing for several days. The highest concentration was at Nauset Beach, with individuals and small groups reported from Provincetown to Plymouth.
A red-headed woodpecker was photographed at the south end of Nauset Beach.
A yellow-throated warbler, a hooded warbler, and a Tennessee warbler were seen at Wellfleet Bay sanctuary.
Other sightings around the Cape included a black vulture in Falmouth, a glaucous gull at Dowse’s Beach in Osterville, blue grosbeak at Dennis Pond in Yarmouth, and single rusty blackbirds in Provincetown and Falmouth.
If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.