Mark Wahlberg’s clothing brand MUNICIPAL will pop up in the Seaport

Wahlberg co-founded MUNICIPAL in 2019 with Arnett and Stephen Levinson , a film and television producer, selling online only.

Starting Thursday, MUNICIPAL will occupy a 180-square-foot shipping container in Seaport’s pop-up village, The Current, just off Seaport Boulevard through September 2. Shoppers will find hoodies, joggers, underwear, and other performance garments — versatile athleisure with elements of street wear, as the brand’s CEO Harry Arnett describes it.

Mark Wahlberg, the Dorchester native, Oscar-nominated actor, and co-owner of the Wahlburgers chain, has a new business venture popping up in Boston: MUNICIPAL , a sport utility gear brand.

“We were like, ‘There should be a brand that’s all about comfort, versatility, style, and performance and, at the same time, inspiring people to get after it, to put their dreams out there, and to hustle to make them happen,’” said Arnett.

MUNICIPAL has a collection of advanced training gear called “4:AM Club,” focusing on discipline and working hard. The name is a reference to Wahlberg’s early jump on the day.

“Mark starts his day at 3:30 in the morning at the gym. I do not,” said Arnett. “His day, obviously, is centered around health and wellness and physical fitness.”

Arnett said the company will establish a brick and mortar location in San Diego by their corporate headquarters in October. They will also open a store in Las Vegas where Wahlberg has a home and will develop a long-term store in Boston.

Meantime, Wahlberg will be stopping by the Seaport pop up a few times this summer, Arnett added.

“It was really important to [Wahlberg] that the first time we do something to really let people see the brand [in a retail space] would be in his boyhood backyard and a place that’s so important to him,” said Arnett. “And so we’re excited to be in Boston.”

MUNICIPAL. May 11–Sept. 2. The Current, Seaport Blvd. municipal.com

Maddie Browning can be reached at maddie.browning@globe.com.