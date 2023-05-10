Biden taps Healey, Warren as super-surrogates for 2024 reelection bid

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will chair the group, which includes mayors, senators, governors, and members of Congress from around the country.

Senator Elizabeth Warren and Governor Maura Healey were named to a 50-member national advisory board of noteworthy elected officials, who will “take a leadership role” in engaging voters this cycle, according to a Wednesday announcement from Biden’s campaign.

President Joe Biden is leaning on some of the Commonwealth’s most prominent Democrats to assist his 2024 campaign — including one of his 2020 primary rivals.

They will be tasked with fundraising, giving media interviews, and tapping into their networks to convince voters to line up behind the president.

In a statement, Healey said she’s “honored” to have been picked for the committee.

“I’m committed to doing all I can to re-elect President Biden and Vice President [Kamala] Harris so we can continue the essential work defending our democracy, protecting reproductive freedom, and growing our economy in Massachusetts and across the country,” she said.

The unity effort comes at a time where some within the party are worried about Biden’s re-election prospects, including looming concerns about the octogenarian president’s health and age.

“The Democratic Party is fortunate to have an incredible slate of passionate and compelling leaders, all of whom are united behind the Biden-Harris 2024 campaign,” campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz said in a statement. “We are so grateful for their dedication to help this campaign prevail over the MAGA extremist agenda and help President Biden finish the job for the American people.”

Healey and Warren, who is running for reelection herself, are joined by two other primary rivals of Biden — New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar — as well as successful fundraisers like Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. Other members include rising party stars like Maryland Governor Wes Moore, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, and Florida Congressman Maxwell Frost.

According to the campaign, the list will likely grow in the months ahead.

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.