Body of Massachusetts fisherman recovered in N.H. Lake, officials say

The body of a Massachusetts man was recovered Wednesday in Bow Lake in Strafford, N.H., after he went fishing Tuesday and never returned, officials said.

Allan Schuh, 73, of Plymouth, was fishing in the lake Tuesday in a 12-foot jon boat and was later reported missing by his wife, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, his body was found 15 feet off shore in about eight feet of water, officials said.