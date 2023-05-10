Body of Massachusetts fisherman recovered in N.H. Lake, officials say

The body of a Massachusetts man was recovered Wednesday in Bow Lake in Strafford, N.H., after he went fishing Tuesday and never returned, officials said.
Allan Schuh, 73, of Plymouth, was fishing in the lake Tuesday in a 12-foot jon boat and was later reported missing by his wife, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.
Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, his body was found 15 feet off shore in about eight feet of water, officials said.
“The cause of the accident is under investigation; unfortunately Schuh was not wearing a life jacket,” officials said.
New Hampshire officials also issued a safety reminder to boaters.
“New Hampshire Fish and Game and Marine Patrol would like to remind all boaters that water temperatures are still cold and state law requires each boater to have a wearable life jacket with them whenever recreating on New Hampshire’s water bodies. In addition, children ages 12 years old and younger must wear a life jacket at all times,” officials said.
