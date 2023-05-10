Boston University taps Kenneth Freeman, former business dean, as interim president

Freeman joined the faculty in 2010 as a professor in BU’s Questrom School of Business. He is also dean emeritus at the business school and has served in several executive roles at technology, health care, and investment companies, the university said.

Kenneth Freeman, Boston University’s vice president and associate provost, will serve as the college’s interim president starting August 1 as the search for a permanent replacement for longtime leader Robert A. Brown continues, BU’s Board of Trustees announced Wednesday.

Kenneth Freeman, appointed Boston University's interim president, has served in multiple roles at the college.

He has taught graduate courses in crisis leadership and managing corporate turnarounds, according to his bio on the provost’s website.

Brown, BU’s current president, announced in September that he will step down at the end of the academic year. His 17-year tenure at the helm coincided with the rise of the private school’s national reputation and increased enrollment among minority students.

In the coming months, the search committee will continue to review candidates and take “proper time” to find its 11th president, according to the university.

