Brooklyn man, 27, dies after half marathon in Providence

The Providence Marathon and Half Marathon took place on Sunday, and the race website includes an entry in the half marathon for Oritsebemigho Ukueberuwa, and The website shows him completing 10 kilometers in a time of 57 minutes and 52 seconds, at a pace of 9 minutes and 19 seconds per mile, but it does not show a time for the full 13.1 mile course.

Begho Ukueberuwa, the director of development at the Fat City production company in New York, died in Providence after suffering complications from heat stroke while running the race, The Hollywood Reporter and Variety reported.

PROVIDENCE — A 27-year-old man from Brooklyn who worked for a film and TV production company died after taking part in a half marathon in Providence on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

Race officials could not be reached Wednesday night. The race is run by Ventures Endurance LLC, a subsidiary of Gannett.

On Monday, Gannett corporate communications vice president Robyn Watson said, “No one, including our EMS provider, has advised us of any deaths among the 4700+ runners. That said, if in fact someone was transported by another service, we may not have been notified for HIPPA reasons. Please note the health and safety of all athletes is our top priority.”

Temperatures rose to 76 on Sunday, providing hot, sunny conditions for runners.

Variety described Ukueberuwa as “a passionate film fan“ who began his career in entertainment as an agent in Creative Artists Agency’s Motion Picture Literary department. In August 2022, he was then appointed as the director of development at Sara Murphy and Ryan Zacarias’ production company, Fat City.

Both Variety and the Hollywood Reported quoted a statement from Murphy and Zacarias that said: “We are utterly heartbroken by the recent passing of our friend and colleague. He was joyful, insightful, wonderfully disruptive. He was kind. More than anything, he loved people and brought them together. Everyone who knew him felt special for the simple fact of knowing him. He was Begho. And there was an immediate camaraderie if you met someone else who knew Begho. Our thoughts go out to all of these people whose lives he so specifically touched.”

Ukueberuwa grew up in West Windsor, N.J., and graduated from West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South before attending New York University. The Hudl website shows a Oritsebemigho (Begho) Ukueberuwa played varsity football in West Windsor, N.J.

A GoFundMe has been created to raise money for his funeral expenses, and it had raised more than $45,000 as of Wednesday night.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.